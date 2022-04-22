Lady Falcons blank Ravenswood, 13-0

HARTFORD, W.Va. — The Wahama softball team took out the Ravenswood Devilettes at home 13-0 Thursday evening in five innings.

The Lady Falcons (15-1) started things off in the first inning with two runs, then proceeded to get four more in the second.

After getting two more runs in the third, the White and Red had their highest-scoring inning in the fourth.

First, Bailee Bumgarner grounded into a fielder’s choice to bring in Kate Reynolds.

After Tori Sigman scored on a passed ball, Mikie Lieving hit a home run into right field to bring in herself, Bumgarner and Payton Staats for a total of five runs.

On the other side, the Devilettes (9-5) couldn’t do much against the Wahama defense.

The Lady Falcons outhit their opponents 9-4.

Leading the White and Red in hits were Lieving, Amber Wolfe and Lauren Noble with two each.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Bumgarner, Morgan Christian and Kalyn Christian.

Lieving led in runs with four while herself and Wolfe led in RBIs with three each.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Falcons was Elissa Hoffman, who allowed four hits, no runs and one walk while striking out five in five innings pitched.

Athens tops Lady Marauders, 12-2

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The hole was just too deep.

Visiting Athens scored five runs in the top of the first inning and ultimately cruised to a 12-2 victory over the Meigs softball team Thursday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The host Lady Marauders (5-6, 3-3 TVC Ohio) trailed 6-0 before plating a run in the bottom of the second for a 6-1 deficit as Hailey Roberts singled home Lily Dugan with two away.

The Lady Bulldogs countered with two runs in the fourth, one in the sixth and three more in the seventh to build a 12-1 cushion.

Malia Payne scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh as the hosts closed to within 10 runs, but they ultimately ran out of luck from there.

Athens outhit the Lady Marauders by a 16-9 overall margin and committed only one of the three errors in the contest. MHS stranded eight runners on base, while Athens left seven on the bags.

Payne, Roberts and Mara Hall led Meigs with two hits apiece, followed by Dugan, Delana Wright and Jess Workman with a safety apiece.

Banks paced AHS with five hits and three runs scored, while Hammonds added three hits and three RBIs. Walburn also had two safeties and a team-high four RBIs.

Fairland edges Blue Angels, 5-4

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The Gallia Academy softball team scored a 5-4 loss to the Fairland Lady Dragons Thursday evening in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Blue Angels (5-5, 3-3 OVC) got the first runs of the game, netting two in the first inning.

However, the Lady Dragons (5-4, 3-1) got a run of their own in the bottom of the inning to halve the Blue and White lead.

After the visitors got two more runs in the next inning, the home team permanently took the lead in the bottom of the second with four runs of their own.

Neither team were able to find home base throughout the rest of Thursday’s ballgame.

The Blue Angels were outhit 9-8 by their opponents.

Leading the Blue and White in hits was Jenna Harrison with three.

Behind her with two hits was Abby Hammons.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy hitting were Grace Truance, Emma Hammons and Colbie Nida.

Truance led in RBIs with two.

Getting the loss on the mound for the Blue Angels was Taylor Mathie, who allowed six hits, two runs and one walk while striking out four in three innings pitched.

