GAHS blasts Lady Pointers, 23-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — All signs of victory pointed toward the Blue and White.

The Gallia Academy softball team defeated the South Point Lady Pointers 23-0 in five innings Wednesday evening in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Blue Angels (5-4, 3-2 OVC) almost immediately set out with a big lead, getting 13 runs in the first inning.

First, Bree Cemini hit a double to bring home Abby Hammons and Gabby Champlin.

Cemini, Grace Truance and Taylor Mathie all came home after a double hit by Emma Hammons.

Emma advanced home after a hit from Bella Barnette, who stole home herself after a wild pitch.

Jenna Harrison hit a triple to get Colbie Nida to score.

After Harrison herself scored, Abby, Champlin and Truance touched home for a second time before Reagan Skidmore got the last run of the inning.

From there, the Blue and White were able to cruise to a victory, score at least one run in the remaining three innings they batted in.

All the while, the defense kept the Lady Pointers (1-5, 1-2) to only one hit throughout Wednesday’s ballgame, while getting 17 of their own.

Leading the Blue and White in hits was Emma with three.

Behind her with two hits were Abby, Cemini, Mathie, Barnette and Nida.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy hitting were Harrison, Truance, Maddi Meadows and Jordan Blaine.

Emma also led in RBIs with six while Abby led in runs with four.

Getting the lone run for the Lady Pointers was Allie Stidham.

Notching the win on the mound for the Blue Angels was Mathie, who allowed one hit, no runs and two walks while striking out four in three innings pitched.

Lady Eagles tame Trimble, 10-6

GLOUSTER, Ohio — The Eastern softball team took care of the Trimble Lady Cats 10-6 on the road Wednesday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Lady Eagles (8-2, 5-1 TVC Hocking) started rolling early, getting a 5-0 lead heading into the fourth inning.

In the fourth, the Green and Gold got a game-high four runs.

First, Juli Durst hit a double to get Cydnie Gillilan and Hope Reed home.

Durst and Megan Maxon both reached home later on in the inning.

While the Lady Cats (0-4, 0-2) five unanswered runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings, the visitors were able to hold them off.

The Lady Eagles outhit their opponents 14-9.

Leading the Green and Gold in hits were Reed and Ella Carleton with three each.

Behind them with two hits were Durst, Gillilan and Emma Putman.

Rounding out the Eastern hitting were Maxon and Nataley Lantz.

Reed led in runs with three while Durst and Carleton led in RBIs with two each.

Leading the Lady Cats in hits was Martin with three.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Eagles was Carleton, who allowed nine hits, five runs and four walks while striking out five in seven innings pitched.

Lady Knights outlast Scott, 5-4

MADISON, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant softball team took down the Scott Lady Hawks on the road 5-4 Wednesday evening.

The Lady Knights (10-6) got on the board first, scoring two runs in the first inning.

The scoring got started when Kaylee Byus hit a double to bring home Tayah Fetty.

Byus herself scored after a single was hit by Kylie Price.

After the Lady Hawks (5-7) scored three runs of their own in the bottom of the third to take the lead, the Black and Red responded with two more runs in the fourth inning.

After both teams scored a run in the fifth, there was just a 1-run gap.

The visiting defense made the home team go 3-and-out in the sixth and seventh innings to seal the win.

Both teams got seven hits in Wednesday’s ballgame.

Leading the Black and Red was Price with three.

Behind her with two hits was Byus.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant hitting were Rylee Cochran and Julia Parsons.

Leading the Lady Hawks in hits were Hannah Price and Jayden Elkins with two each.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Knights was Krysten Stroud, who allowed two hits, one run and one walk while striking out three in four innings pitched.

Lady Marauders sweep Alexander, 6-1

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — More of the same the second time around.

The Meigs softball team claimed a season sweep of visiting Alexander on Wednesday night during a 6-1 victory in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest.

The Lady Marauders (5-5, 3-2 TVC Ohio) made the most of their odd innings at the plate as the hosts built leads of 1-0 after one, 3-0 through three frames and were ahead 6-0 after five complete.

The Lady Spartans — who committed all three errors in the game — added their lone score in the top of the sixth to wrap up the 5-run outcome. Meigs also claimed a 6-5 edge in total hits.

MHS claimed a 13-5 victory during the first matchup in Albany back on April 1.

Malia Payne, Mara Hall, Delana Wright, Mallory Adams, Lily Dugan and Liyah Smith had a hit apiece for the victors, with Dugan driving in a team-best two RBIs. Payne, Hall and Wright also scored two runs each.

Jess Workman allowed one earned run, five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out seven for the winning decision.

Day led AHS with two hits, followed by Jordan, Lallier and Moat with a safety apiece. Lallier scored the lone run for the Lady Spartans.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy sophomore Bella Barnette (12) slides into third base during a softball game against the South Point Lady Pointers Wednesday evening in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_4.22-GA-Barnette.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Bella Barnette (12) slides into third base during a softball game against the South Point Lady Pointers Wednesday evening in Centenary, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports