Point wins Battle for the Anchor

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — It’s still a pair of historic repeats … even if it did take three years to get there.

Both the boys and girls track and field teams from Point Pleasant notched program firsts on Tuesday night by capturing their respective third and second straight championships at the 2022 Battle for the Anchor held at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.

The annual event against cross-river rival Gallia Academy hasn’t been held since the 2019 campaign, mainly due to coronavirus and seasonal scheduling conflicts in each of the past two spring seasons.

The Lady Knights picked up their first-ever repeat victory over the Blue Angels by claiming a 71-68 victory by night’s end, while the Black Knights secured the program’s third-ever win over the GAHS boys with an impressive 96-46 decision.

Point Pleasant won 11 of the 18 events on the girls side, including victories in the 4×400-meter relay (5:06) and 4×102.5m shuttle hurdles relay (1:15.10).

Elicia Wood was the high-point scorer in the girls competition after scoring a perfect 40 points with wins in the 100m dash (13.35 seconds), 200m dash (27.40), high jump (5 feet, 3 inches) and long jump (15-0.25).

Katie McCutcheon claimed titles in both the 400m dash (1:06.19) and 300m hurdles (52.80) for the Lady Knights, while Addy Cottrill also won the shot put (36-9) and discus (121-8) finals.

McKenna Young claimed the 100m hurdles crown for PPHS with a winning mark of 17.49 seconds.

The Blue Angels claimed victories in the 4x100m (55.50), 4x200m (2:01.66) and 4x800m (12:29) relays, and also got a first place effort from Callie Wilson in the pole vault with a cleared height of 9 feet, 6 inches.

Krystal Davison won the 1600m run (6:28), Courtney Corvin captured the 800m run (2:59) title and Elizabeth Hout took the 3200m run (13:38) crown for GAHS.

The Black Knights won 13 of the 18 individual events, including all but one of the relays. The hosts took first place in the 4x200m (1:35.53), 4x400m (4:05), 4x800m (9:30) and 4x110m shuttle hurdles (1:02.88) relays.

Ian Wood won both the 110m hurdles (15.67) and 300m hurdles (43.40) events, while Cooper Tatterson won the 1600m (5:14) and 3200m (11:05.51) runs.

Jonathan Griffin claimed the 400m dash (52.84) title and Hector Castillo won the 800m run with a time of 2:16. Cody Schultz won the discus with a throw of 172 feet, 8 inches.

West Baker captured the shot put crown with a heave of 41 feet, 10 inches. Cael McCutcheon also won the pole vault for PPHS with a cleared height of 12 feet even.

Daunevyn Woodson led the Blue Devils with three first place finishes in the 100m dash (10.99), 200m dash (22.66) and long jump (19-0), and was also part of the winning 4x100m relay team (44.68). Woodson ended up being the high-point scorer in the boys meet.

Blake Skidmore also finished first for GAHS in the high jump with a cleared height of 5 feet, 10 inches.

Point Pleasant made it a clean sweep as the middle school boys won 91-47 and the middle school girls claimed an 8033-61.66 victory.

Meigs, Southern compete at Logan Open

LOGAN, Ohio — Decent showings for a pair of Meigs County programs.

Both track and field programs from Southern and Meigs took part in the 2022 Logan Open held Tuesday night in Hocking County.

The host Chieftains (190.5) and Lady Chieftains (197) ultimately came away with top honors in both competitions, with the LHS girls claiming an 84-point win over the field while the boys beat the field by 70.5 points.

Waterford ended up second out of nine scoring teams in the girls competition with 113 points. Southern placed fifth with 57 points and Meigs was sixth with 33 points.

Kayla Evans secured the lone event title for SHS after winning the high jump with a cleared height of 4 feet, 10 inches.

Isabella Fisher was third in both the shot put (28-10.5) and discus (85-2) finals, while Adyson Fields was third in the 100m dash (14.10). Ally Anderson also finished third in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet even.

Maggie Musser had the lone MHS victory in the girls meet after winning the 300m hurdles with a time of 51.94 seconds.

The quartet of Musser, Charlotte Hysell, Edena Reynolds and Keaghan Wolfe also placed third in the 4x100m relay with a mark of 57.25 seconds.

Unioto finished second out of 10 scoring teams in the boys competition with 120 points. Meigs was sixth overall with 55 points, while Southern was 10th with 14 points.

The Marauders landed a pair of first place finishes, including a winning effort of 12 feet even from Matthew Barr in the pole vault.

The foursome of Logan Eskew, Conlee Burnem, Dillon Howard and Brennan Gheen captured the 4x100m relay crown with a winning mark of 47.59 seconds.

Burnem and Howard also placed second and third, respectively, in the 100m dash with times of 11.62 and 11.81 seconds.

Blake Shain paced the Tornadoes by tying for second place in the long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 10 inches. Isaac McCarty was also third in the 200m dash with a time of 25.77 seconds.

Visit runwv.com for complete results from the Battle for the Anchor held at Point Pleasant High School, and also visit baumspage.com for complete results from the Logan Open held at Logan High School.

