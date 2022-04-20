Bears take 2 from RedStorm

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — There’s an oft-used adage that says “somedays you get the bear and somedays the bear gets you.”

Unfortunately, for the University of Rio Grande baseball team it was the latter once the dust had settled on Tuesday’s non-conference doubleheader against Shawnee State University.

The visiting Bears scored in their final at bat in both ends of the twin bill, posting wins of 7-6 and 5-4 to sweep the host RedStorm at chilly Bob Evans Field.

Game one was an extra inning affair which extended to nine innings, while the nightcap was stopped after six innings due to darkness.

Shawnee State finished the day at 17-24 with the sweep.

Rio Grande, which was playing its final home games of the season, slipped to 21-28 with the two losses.

Game one was a back-and-forth affair which finally ended when the Bears took the lead for good in the top of the ninth inning.

Jacob Kline reached on a one-out single, moved to second on a wild pitch and came all the way around to score when Damion Coleman’s two-out grounder to second base was errored.

Rio Grande got a leadoff single from sophomore Trey Carter (Wheelersburg, OH) in the bottom of the ninth, but freshman Brady Conley (Westerville, OH) followed with a strikeout and junior Clayton Surrell (Carroll, OH) bounced into a game-ending double-play.

The loss came after the RedStorm had erased a trio of deficits, including 6-5 in the eighth inning. An RBI single by sophomore Darius Jordan (Minford, OH) sent the game to the ninth.

Conley finished 2-for-4 with two RBI, Jordan went 2-for-4 with a double and Surrell drove in a pair of runs.

Sophomore Lane Mettler (Bainbridge, OH), the last of four Rio pitchers, took the loss. He allowed three hits and two runs over two innings.

Seth Pluta allowed one hit and one run over four innings to get the win for Shawnee State, while Michael VanZandt pitched the ninth inning for his fourth save.

Kline finished 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for the Bears, while Tanner Lund had a double.

In game two, Rio Grande overcame a 3-0 first inning deficit with a second inning run and three third inning markers, but the Bears rallied to tie the game in the fifth inning and pushed across the go-ahead run with darkness falling in the top of the sixth.

Kline homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead SSU, while Roberto Bavis went 2-for-3 with a double and a run batted in.

Garrett Goodwin tossed three innings of one-hit, shutout relief to get the win for the Bears.

Sophomore Victor Tyo (Grove City, OH) took the loss for Rio after surrendering two hits, two walks and a run in one inning.

Freshman Braeden Gaul (Huntington, WV) had a double, while Surrell and freshman Alex Scoular (Whitby, Ontario, Canada) drove in runs.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Friday when it travels to Pittsburgh, Pa. to battle River States Conference leader Point Park University.

Rio Grande’s Trey White fires a pitch plateward during Tuesday’s game two loss to Shawnee State at Bob Evans Field. The Bears swept the RedStorm by scores of 7-6 in nine innings and 5-4 in six innings. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_4.21-RIO-White.jpg Rio Grande’s Trey White fires a pitch plateward during Tuesday’s game two loss to Shawnee State at Bob Evans Field. The Bears swept the RedStorm by scores of 7-6 in nine innings and 5-4 in six innings. Courtesy|Justyce Stout

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.