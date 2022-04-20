Blue Devils blank Chesapeake, 10-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy baseball team notched a 10-0 win against the Chesapeake Panthers at home Tuesday evening in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Blue Devils (6-3, 4-1 OVC) got on the board early, getting three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

This started a trend which saw the Blue and White score three runs in three of five innings played.

After another such inning in the second, the home team scored an additional run in the third inning.

Following a scoreless fourth inning, the Blue Devils capped off Tuesday’s ballgame with another 3-run inning in the fifth to trigger the mercy rule.

On the other side, the Panthers (0-4, 0-4) couldn’t get much done against the Gallia defense.

The Blue Devils outhit their opponents 5-2.

Leading the Blue and White in hits was Beau Johnson with two.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy hitting were Maddux Camden, Mason Smith and Dalton Mershon.

Camden led in runs with three while Johnson led in RBIs with two.

Getting the win on the mound for the Blue Devils was Camden, who allowed two hits, no runs and no walks while striking out five in five innings pitched.

