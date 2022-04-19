Locals compete at Warrior Invite

VINCENT, Ohio — The track and field teams from River Valley, Meigs and Eastern, as well as the Gallia Academy girls squad, all took part in the 2022 Warrior Invitational held Saturday at Warren High School in Washington County.

The host Warriors and Lady Warriors ultimately came away with top honors in each division, with Marietta placing second in both categories as well. At least 11 schools scored points in each of the two meets also.

Starting in the girls division, the Lady Warriors posted a winning tally of 144 points. Marietta was the runner-up out of 12 scoring teams with 117 points, while River Valley (55), Eastern (23), Meigs (22) and Gallia Academy (20) respectively placed fifth, ninth, 10th and 11th overall.

Lauren Twyman paced RVHS by winning the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:35.86. Twyman was also third in the 800m run with a mark of 2:31.64.

Twyman, Grace Heffernan, Kate Nutter and Carlee Manley combined to finish third in the 4x800m relay with a time of 11:07.87. Becka Cadle was also the 300m hurdles runner-up with a mark of 50.28 seconds.

Erica Durst led the Lady Eagles by winning the 800m run (2:18.18) and was also second in the 100m dash (13.64).

Mallory Hawley won the pole vault (8-6) for the Lady Marauders, while Maggie Musser was third in the 300m hurdles with a time of 51.15 seconds.

Chanee Cremeens scored a pair of victories for the Blue Angels by winning both the shot put (33-3) and discus (118-5) finals.

The Warriors won the boys title with 156.5 points and the Tigers were second out of 11 scoring teams with 100 points. The Raiders (30), Marauders (24.83) and Eagles (19) respectively placed ninth, 10th and 11th overall.

Ethan Schultz won the 300m hurdles (45.18) on behalf of RVHS, while Andrew Huck placed second in the pole vault (11-6).

Matthew Barr won the pole vault for Meigs with cleared height of 12 feet, 6 inches. Chase Garcia tied for second in the high jump (5-6) as well for MHS.

Brayden O’Brien paced Eastern after placing third in the 3200m run with a mark of 10:02.41. O’Brien, Connor Nolan, Rylee Barrett and Koen Sellers also placed third in the 4x800m relay with a time of 8:56.12.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results from the 2022 Warrior Invitational held Saturday at Warren High School.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Eastern junior Erica Durst hits full stride during the 800m event held April 12 at River Valley High School in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_4.12-EHS-Durst.jpg Eastern junior Erica Durst hits full stride during the 800m event held April 12 at River Valley High School in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.