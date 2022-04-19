RedStorm men 5th at Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Cody Booth ran to a pair of second-place finishes — two of 23 Top 10 individual showings for the University of Rio Grande men — leading the RedStorm men to a fifth-place finish in Saturday’s Golden Eagle Invitational hosted by the University of Charleston at UC Stadium/Laidley Field.

Booth, a senior from New Philadelphia, Ohio, notched runner-up showings in both the 800-meter run (1:57.34) and the 1,500-meter run (3:57.35).

His efforts helped Rio Grande total 69 points as a team and a fifth place outing in the 13-school field.

The University of Charleston won the team title with 228 points, easily outdistancing West Virginia Wesleyan (84 pts.) and West Liberty University (80.5 pts.), who rounded out the top three.

Rio Grande’s other individual showings produced a pair of runner-up finishes and a trio of third-place outings.

Sophomore Eric Weber (Bidwell, OH) was second in the hammer throw with a toss of 46.39m, while also placing seventh in the discus throw at 41.02m

Sophomore Spencer Harris (Gallipolis, OH) was second in the high jump after an effort of 1.90m, while also finishing eighth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.51.

Freshman Skylar Gries (Williamsburg, OH) recorded a third-place showing in the pole vault (4.17m) and was seventh in the 110-meter hurdles (15.88), while sophomore Travis Hunt (New Paris, OH) placed third in the triple jump (13.22m) and 10th in the long jump (6.14m).

Sophomore Dalton Hetzler (West Milton, OH) also had a third place finish in the ong jump at 6.40m.

Other Top 10 outings for the RedStorm included graduate senior Daniel Everett (Fletcher, OH), who was fourth in the hammer throw with a heave of 42.90m and eighth in the discus throw with an effort of 39.72m; sophomore Haden Karshner (Circleville, OH), who was sixth in both the hammer throw (39.32m) and discus throw (43.13m) and 10th shot put (12.63m); sophomore Mason Dishong (Reedsville, OH), who finished seventh in the hammer throw at 39.05m; freshman Marshall Jackson (Bellefontaine, OH), who was eighth in the shot put with a heave of 12.98m and 10th in the discus with a throw covering 37.70m; freshman Andrew Skaggs, who was ninth in the long jump with a leap of 6.17m; freshman Chris Hill (Caldwell, OH), who was ninth in the hammer throw at 33.33m; freshman Ryan Weber (Bidwell, OH), who was 10th in the hammer with a toss of 33.23m; and senior Dean Freitag (Magnolia, OH), who placed 10th in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 36:11.60.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action next Friday at the Concord Spring Invitational in Athens, W.Va.

Rio women 6th at Golden Eagle Invitational

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mackenzie McCarthy recorded another “A” qualifying mark, while teammates Alyssa Dingus and Lauren Jolly posted a pair of Top 10 showings to lead the University of Rio Grande women to a sixth-place finish in the Golden Eagle Invitational hosted by the University of Charleston at UC Stadium/Laidley Field.

McCarthy, a sophomore from New Franklin, Ohio, met the “A” qualifying mark for next month’s NAIA National Championships in the 3,000 Steeplechase with a time of 10:55.57.

It marked the third event in which McCarthy earned a qualifying mark this season.

Dingus finished ninth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.95 and was eighth in the 200-meter dash at 26.59, while Jolly took sixth in both the 100-meter hurdles (16.05) and the long jump (4.82m). Both are freshmen from Wheelersburg, Ohio.

All three — along with freshman Jayden Roach (Baltimore, OH) — were part of the RedStorm’s 4×400 relay unit, which took second place in a time of 4:06.92.

As a team, Rio Grande tallied 34 points to finish sixth among the 13 participating schools.

Host University of Charleston won the meet with 180 points, while West Liberty University was second with 146 points and West Virginia Wesleyan was third with 123 points.

The RedStorm had two other Top 10 individual performances.

Roach placed fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:22.37, while freshman Chianti Marks (Birmingham, England) was fifth in the triple jump with an effort of 8.94m.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action next Friday at the Concord Spring Invitational in Athens, W.Va.

Rio women 7th at IU East Invitational

RICHMOND, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande women’s golf team finished in seventh place at the Indiana University East Spring Invitational, which completed its two-day run on Saturday at the Forest Hills Country Club.

The RedStorm carded a team total of 193-over par 777.

IU East won the eight-team event at 81-over par 665, easily outdistancing Brescia University (+115, 699) and Oakland City University (+120, 704).

IU-Kokomo’s Brandi Jones won the medalist title at 13-over par 159, posting a two-shot win over Oakland City’s Hallie Hinton and IU East’s Paola Delgado.

The top individual for Rio Grande was senior Hunter Rockhold (Clinton, OH), who was 17th at 33-over 179.

Also representing the RedStorm were senior Abby Eichmiller (Vincent, OH), who was 30th at 48-over 194; freshman Lillian Rees (Gallipolis, OH), who finished 32nd at 57-over 203; sophomore Bailey Meadows (Gallipolis, OH), who was 33rd at 58-over 204; and freshman Avery Minton (Gallipolis, OH), who placed 35th at 69-over par 215.

Senior Madison Duskey (Beverly, OH) also participated as an individual only, placing 39th at 75-over 221.

Rio Grande is slated to return to action in the River States Conference Championship, April 24-26, at the Belterra Resort in Florence, Ind.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

