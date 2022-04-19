RedStorm salvages split with OCU

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Taylor Webb hit a three-run double to highlight a four-run third inning uprising and lift the University of Rio Grande to a 7-2 game two win and a doubleheader split with Ohio Christian University, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference softball action at Trailblazer Field.

OCU posted a 5-1 triumph in the opener of the twin bill — its first-ever win against Rio Grande in softball.

The split left Rio at 29-11 overall and 14-2 in league play.

The host Trailblazers finished the day at 16-16 overall and 12-6 in the RSC.

OCU led 1-0 after two innings in game two before the RedStorm mounted their go-ahead rally.

Webb, a junior from Willow Wood, Ohio, cleared the bases with a two-out double and scored on a subsequent double by senior Zoe Doll (Minford, OH) to make it 4-1.

A run-scoring groundout by sophomore Christen Risner (Wheelersburg, OH) in the fourth inning and two more runs in the seventh — one on an RBI double by Doll and the other via a sacrifice fly by senior Kenzie Cremeens (Ironton, OH) — pushed the lead to 7-1 before the Trailblazers scored once in the home seventh to set the final score.

Sophomore Sydney Campolo (New Lexington, OH) got the win in a route-going performance in the circle. She scattered four hits and two walks.

Webb finished 3-for-4 in the win, while Doll and Cremeens had two hits each.

Kristin Gardner went the distance in the loss for Ohio Christian, while Lexi King had a solo home run and Hilarie Spitler doubled.

In game one, Spitler tossed a two-hitter and struck out five to earn a win in the circle.

The game was scoreless until the Trailblazers scored five times in the fifth against Rio senior starter Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH).

Kylee Bako had a two-run double, while Roxianne Herdman and Emma Dammeyer had RBI singles in the go-ahead rally.

Rio’s lone run came on a leadoff home run in the sixth inning by sophomore Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH). Cremeens had a double to account for the RedStorm’s only other hit.

Dammeyer had two hits and Emma Hastings added a double for Ohio Christian.

Rio Grande was scheduled to play at NCAA Division I Morehead State University on Monday afternoon, but the games were postponed in advance due to the forecast of inclement weather. No makeup date has been announced.

The next games on the RedStorm’s schedule is an RSC doubleheader at Midway University on Saturday.

The opening pitch of game one is scheduled for 1 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

