Black Knights win Dunlap Classic

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Some would consider it a preview of the upcoming battle for the boys state title at the Class AA track and field championships.

If that’s the case, the defending state champions are okay with the way things went.

The Point Pleasant boys and Winfield girls came away with top honors Friday night at the 2022 Dick Dunlap Classic that was hosted by Winfield High School.

The Black Knights won half of the 18 individual events in the boys meet and finished the day with a winning mark of 142 points, finishing 10 points ahead of host Winfield (132) — last year’s Class AA runner-up in the boys state tournament.

There were 13 different teams that scored points in the boys division on Friday night.

Cody Schultz won both the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and the discus (155-11) events, while Preston Taylor claimed victories in the 100-meter dash (11.47 seconds) and 200m dash (23.33).

Jonathan Griffin won the 400m dash with a time of 52.20 seconds. Ian Wood won the 300m hurdles (42.49) and was the 110m hurdles runner-up with a mark of 16.01 seconds.

Taylor, Griffin, Gavin Jeffers and Tyson Richards won the 4x100m relay with a time of 45.21 seconds. Taylor, Griffin, Jeffers and Trey Peck claimed the 4x200m relay title with a mark of 1:33.75.

Peck, Wood, Luke Derenberger and Grant Barton won the 4x110m shuttle hurdles relay with a time of 1:03.69.

Derenberger also placed second in the long jump (18-3.5), while Cael McCutcheon was second in the pole vault with a cleared height of 13 feet, 6 inches.

The Lady Generals rolled to a 96-point victory in the girls competition after finishing the day with 182 points. Hurricane was the overall runner-up out of 14 scoring teams with 86 points, while Point Pleasant ultimately ended up fifth with 51 points.

PPHS senior Elicia Wood won the high jump (5-2) and was also second in the 100m hurdles (15.99) final. Katie McCutcheon was the pole vault runner-up with a cleared height of 9 feet even.

McCutcheon, McKenna Young, Ella Hunt and Katelynn Smith teamed up to finish second in the 4×102.5m shuttle hurdles relay with a mark of 1:15.06.

Wahama competes at Parsons INV

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The Wahama boys placed sixth and the girls ended up 10th on Saturday at the 2022 Russ Parsons Invitational held at Parkersburg High School Stadium Field.

Huntington won the boys event with 172 points, with Cabell Midland placing second out of 11 scoring teams with 134 points. The White Falcons mustered 21 points while finishing in the middle of the pack.

Rowen Gerlach scored wins in both the shot put (49-7) and discus (134-9) events, with Wyatt Harris also placing sixth in the high jump (5-2) to secure the other team point.

Big Walnut claimed the girls crown with 104 points, while Huntington was second out of 10 scoring teams with 100.33 points. The Lady Falcons managed a single top-6 effort en route to finishing the day with 2.33 team points.

Michaela Hieronymus ended up finishing in a 3-way tie for fourth place in the pole vault with a cleared height of 7 feet, 6 inches.

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the Dick Dunlap Classic and Russ Parsons Invitational that were respectively held Friday and Saturday at Winfield High School and Parkersburg High School.

