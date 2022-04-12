Lady Knights win opener in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — You can do worse than a win by the beach.

The Point Pleasant softball team defeated the Socastee Lady Braves in a Myrtle Beach Tournament by a score of 16-0 in five innings Monday evening.

This was the Lady Knights’ (8-4) second win of the tournament.

The Red and Black didn’t waste time, getting three runs at the top of the first inning.

Things got started when Tayah Fetty reached home after a Kaylee Byus triple.

Kylie Price and Riley Cochran both scored after a Lady Braves (2-12) error.

Things continued to go Point’s way with Fetty hitting a triple to let Hayley Keefer score.

After an error brought Fetty home, Cochran doubled to bring home Byus and Price.

The Lady Knights went on to score a combined nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings to end Monday’s ballgame early.

The Black and Red outhit their opponents 17-3.

Point Pleasant was led in hits by Fetty and Reece Oliver with three each.

Behind them with two hits were Keefer, Byus, Cochran, Haley Bryant and Julia Parsons.

Rounding out the Point hitting with one was Havin Roush.

Fetty and Oliver also led in runs with four each, while Byus led in RBIs with four.

Leading the Lady Braves in hits was Starcher with two.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Knights was Krysten Stroud, who allowed two hits, no runs and one walk while striking out three in four innings pitched.

Lady Falcons fend off Ripley, 7-6

RIPLEY, W.Va. — The Wahama softball team won a close game 7-6 on the road against the Ripley Lady Vikings Monday evening.

Despite the close final score, Monday’s ballgame didn’t start that way.

The Lady Falcons (11-0) struck first at the top of the third inning.

After Kate Reynolds scored on an error, Mikie Lieving hit a 2-run homer to bring herself and Bailee Bumgarner home.

Lauren Noble followed that up with a home run of her own to advance herself and Amber Wolfe and give the White and Red a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

After the Lady Vikings (2-4) got two runs of their own in the fourth, Wahama responded by Lieving getting home on an error to get one of those runs back.

The Blue and White continued to cut into the visitor lead in the fifth inning, getting three runs to cut the advantage down to 6-5.

After Noble hit a sac-fly to get Reynolds home at the top of the sixth, the Lady Falcons held off the Lady Vikings in the bottom of the inning.

However, they couldn’t get anyone home in the seventh, giving the road team a 2-run lead heading into the final three outs.

A single brought home a runner for Ripley, putting the Wahama lead down to one with the tying run on third with two outs.

Lieving got that third out, catching the Ripley batter looking to give her team the win.

Despite getting the win, the Lady Falcons were outhit 12-9 by their opponents.

Lieving led the White and Red in hits with three.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting with one each were Wolfe, Noble, Reynolds, Bumgarner, Morgan Christian and Bailey Moore.

Lieving and Reynolds led in runs with two while Noble led in RBIs with three.

Leading the Lady Vikings in hits was Cummings with three.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Falcons was Lieving, who allowed 12 hits, six runs and two walks while striking out 11 in seven innings pitched.

