Marauders double up Wellston, 2-1

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — This battery just kept going … and going … and going.

Freshman catcher Jake Martin drove in two runs and junior starter Ethan Stewart fanned 17 batters on Friday night as the Meigs baseball team claimed a 2-1 victory over visiting Wellston in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The Marauders (3-2, 2-0 TVC Ohio) never trailed as the hosts broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth as a Martin single plated both Lucas Finlaw and Jake McElroy for a 2-0 advantage through four complete.

The Golden Rockets answered with a run in their half of the fifth to cut the deficit in half, but ultimately never came closer.

The Marauders outhit WHS by a 6-3 overall margin and stranded eight runners on base, compared to only two left on the bags by the guests. Neither team committed an error in the contest.

Stewart picked up the winning decision after allowing one earned run, three hits and no walks over seven innings while striking out 17.

Stewart and Martin had two hits apiece for MHS, while McElroy and Conner Imboden added a safety each.

Lady Rockets top Meigs, 6-2

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Meigs softball team committed six errors that led to five unearned runs on Friday night during a 6-2 setback to visiting Wellston in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest.

The Lady Marauders (1-3, 1-1 TVC Ohio) trailed wire-to-wire after falling behind 2-0 through three complete, but the hosts countered with a run in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit in half.

The Lady Rockets went 2-for-1 in the sixth frame while extending their lead out to 4-2, then tacked on two more scores in the seventh to complete the 4-run outcome.

WHS outhit the hosts by a 12-4 overall margin and also committed a single error in the contest. Meigs left four runners on base, while the guests stranded nine on the bags.

Delana Wright accounted for three of the four MHS hits and also scored twice. Mallory Adams added a safety and an RBI, while Lily Dugan also had an RBI in the setback.

Hannah Potts paced Wellston with three hits, with Jenna Johnston and Alyssa Peterson adding two safeties each.

Potts allowed four hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk over seven innings while striking out 11 in the win.

Jenna Workman surrendered six runs (one earned), 12 hits and one walk over seven frames while fanning five in the setback.

