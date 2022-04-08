Locals play in BACF Classic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Meigs senior Mallory Hawley and South Gallia senior Brayden Hammond both scored eight points apiece in the final high school basketball games of their respective careers on Saturday at the 19th annual Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis Classic held at Oldham Gymnasium at Parkersburg South High School.

Hawley and Hammond — a pair of 1,000-point career scorers — were the lone representatives from the Ohio Valley Publishing area in the annual event, which pits athletes from Ohio and West Virginia against one another in a fundraising event that benefits Cystic Fibrosis research and charities.

Hammond went out a winner with high 8-point effort as the Ohio squad pulled off a 116-101 victory over West Virginia. The Buckeye State improved its all-time record to 7-12 in the boys competition.

The Mountain State, however, exacted a little revenge in the girls contest as Hawley and Team Ohio fell 56-55. West Virginia, with the win, broke a tie and now leads the all-time series by a 10-9 count.

Leslie Huffman of Parkersburg South and Abbie Smith of Warren won Most Valuable Player honors on behalf of the West Virginia and Ohio girls squads, respectively.

Hannah Archer of Fort Frye won the girls 3-point shootout as well.

Grant Barnhart of St. Marys and Colin James of Morgan won Most Valuable Player honors on behalf of the West Virginia and Ohio boys teams, respectively.

Barnhart won the boys 3-point shootout, while Bryson Singer of Parkersburg won the dunk contest.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs senior Mallory Hawley (32) releases a shot attempt during a Feb. 14 Division II sectional girls basketball game against Circleville in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_2.14-MHS-Hawley.jpg Meigs senior Mallory Hawley (32) releases a shot attempt during a Feb. 14 Division II sectional girls basketball game against Circleville in Rocksprings, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports South Gallia senior Brayden Hammond releases a shot attempt over a Belpre defender during a Jan. 14 basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_1.14-SG-Hammond.jpg South Gallia senior Brayden Hammond releases a shot attempt over a Belpre defender during a Jan. 14 basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

