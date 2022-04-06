Rio duo wins weekly RSC awards

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande seniors Zoe Doll and Raelynn Hastings have been named the River States Conference Softball Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week presented by Brown & Brown Insurance for the week of March 28-April 3.

The awards were announced by league officials on Monday night.

Doll, a native of Minford, Ohio, bashed her way to a .522 average (12-for-23) on the week to power the RedStorm to a 6-0 week, including four RSC victories.

Doll had seven of her 12 hits go for extra bases with three doubles, a triple and a homer. She drove in seven runs and also stole two bases in two tries.

Doll was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs to start a doubleheader sweep at Carlow (Pa.). The next day, versus Point Park, she was 5-for-8 with a double, triple, homer, seven RBIs and four runs combined in two games.

Hastings, a right-hander from Commercial Point, Ohio, went to Pittsburgh and shutout Carlow and Point Park with identical final scores of 9-0. She had started the week with a save in an 8-6 win over Thomas More in which she worked two innings and struck out three.

Against Carlow, Hastings went all six innings and threw a one-hit shutout. She struck out four. The next day versus Point Park, she allowed only three hits in seven shutout innings while striking out five.

On the week, Hastings struck out 15 and did not allow a walk.

RedStorm’s McCarthy garners weekly RSC honor

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande sophomore Mackenzie McCarthy blew past the NAIA national standard in the 5,000 meters to win River States Conference Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week presented by Brown & Brown Insurance for March 28-April 3.

McCarthy, from New Franklin, Ohio, ran a time of 17 minutes, 15.11 seconds in the 5,000 meters at the WVU Mountaineer Classic. That was well within the NAIA ‘A’ national-qualifying mark of 17:36.50.

She won first place of seven runners in the race at WVU.

McCarthy has the top time in the conference by nearly two minutes so far this outdoor season.

Rio’s Booth named RSC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande senior Cody Booth qualified for NAIA nationals in the 1,500 meters to claim River States Conference Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week presented by Brown & Brown Insurance for March 28-April 3.

The New Philadelphia, Ohio, native won the 1,500 at the WVU Mountaineer Classic to clinch a trip to outdoor nationals. Booth ran a time of 3 minutes, 55.97 seconds to get in under four minutes and hit the NAIA ‘B’ qualifying standard.

There were 23 competitors in the race.

Booth got into nationals by about a half a second with the minimum standard being 3:56.50.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.