Blue Angels blank South Point, 12-0

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Early and often.

The Gallia Academy softball team belted out 14 hits and led 11-0 midway through the third inning on Monday night en route to a 12-0 mercy-rule decision over host South Point in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The visiting Blue Angels (1-1, 1-0 OVC) built leads of 4-0 and 6-0 through the first two frames, then erupted for five runs in the third en route to building a permanent double-digit advantage.

GAHS — which had nine different players produce at least one hit — tacked on an insurance run in the top half of the fifth, completing the 12-run triumph after five frames.

The Lady Pointers mustered only four hits in the contest, and both teams committed an error apiece.

Taylor Mathie picked up the winning decision after allowing four hits and a walk over five innings while striking out one. Evans surrendered 11 earned runs and 12 hits over four frames while fanning one.

Maddi Meadows paced the Blue Angels with three hits, while Mathie, Abby Hammons and Bella Barnette added two safeties each. Mathie had a home run in the contest and joined Meadows with a team-high three RBIs.

Jenna Harrison, Grace Truance, Hailee Owens, Emma Hammons and Jordan Blaine completed things with a hit apiece. Harrison and Mathie scored three runs each, while Abby Hammons scored twice and drove in two RBIs.

Perkins led SPHS with two hits, while Stidham and Evans also had a safety each in the setback.

Lady Eagles top Southern, 12-8

RACINE, Ohio — The Eastern softball team took down the Southern Tornadoes 12-8 on the road Monday evening in a Tri Valley Conference-Hocking Division matchup.

The Lady Eagles (3-1, 2-0 TVC Hocking) got the scoring started early, with Juli Durst reaching home on an error.

The runs continued to fall in the first inning when a double hit by Emma Putman brought home Megan Maxon.

Putman herself got home from another double hit by Sydney Reynolds to give the road team a 3-0 lead heading into the second inning.

The Green and Gold added another run in the top of the second when Cydnie Gillilan advanced home with a single by Durst.

The Lady Eagles got their second 3-run inning in the fourth, with Durst, Hope Reed and Ella Carleton all reaching home.

This time, the Lady Tornadoes (0-1, 0-1) were able to respond, with Kassidy Chaney getting home from a single hit by Lily Allen.

However, the Lady Eagles got that run back and then some, scoring two runs in the fifth inning.

After Eastern got a further two runs in the sixth to go up 11-1, the Purple and Gold started to make a comeback.

Allen, Lauren Smith, Marlo Norris, Chloe Rizer, Kamry Roush, Natalie Porter and Emilee Barber all reached home to heavily cut into the Eastern lead 11-8.

However, they were unable to get any more runs, sealing the Green and Gold win.

The Lady Eagles outhit their opponents 18-8.

Leading the Green and Gold in hits was Durst with four.

Behind her with three hits were Maxon and Putman.

Getting two hits were Reed, Carleton and Reynolds.

Rounding out the Eastern hitting were Gillilan and Emma Edwards with one each.

Leading the Lady Tornadoes in hits were Roush and Allen with two each.

Rounding out the Southern hitting were Smith, Norris, Chaney and Rizer.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Eagles was Carleton, who allowed eight hits, eight runs and four walks while striking out five in seven innings pitched.

Getting the loss for Southern was Chaney, who allowed 13 hits, nine runs and four walks while striking out four in 4.2 innings pitched.

Hannan falls to Lady Eagles, 12-3

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — The Hannan softball team lost to the Elkview Christian Lady Eagles 12-3 Monday evening.

All three hits for the Lady Cats came in the third inning, with Adrionna Porter, Heaven Perry and Gabrielle Jefferson all reaching home for the Navy and White.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.