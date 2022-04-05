Rio Grande sweeps Cougars

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The same formula that produced a doubleheader sweep for the University of Rio Grande on Saturday worked again on Sunday afternoon.

The RedStorm rallied late for a 7-1 win in game one, while a quick start in the nightcap fueled a 5-3 triumph over the University of Cincinnati-Clermont in non-conference baseball action at Bob Evans Field.

Rio Grande improved to 16-24 as a result of the sweep.

UC-Clermont, the No. 1 team in the latest United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) rankings, finished the weekend at 17-15.

Both teams scored a second inning run in game one and that’s how things stayed until Rio sent 10 batters to the plate and scored six times in the home half of the sixth inning.

Consecutive singles by sophomore Jacob Johnson (Pickerington, OH), junior Gavin Lovesky (Willowbrook, IL) and freshman Cole Brennan (Anderson, OH) to begin the frame loaded the bases. Sophomore Darius Jordan (Minford, OH) followed with a single that scored freshman Mitch Santino (Lancaster, OH), who was courtesy-running for Johnson, and Lovesky.

Freshman pinch-hitter Braeden Gaul (Huntington, WV) singled to score Brennan and sophomore Trey Carter (Wheelersburg, OH) singled home Jordan to make it 5-1.

An errant pickoff throw allowed Gaul to score and sophomore pinch-hitter Ashton Focht (Lebanon, OH) added a single which plated Carter with the final run of the inning.

The late rally validated an outstanding pitcher performance by sophomore starter Zach Price (Delaware, OH), who scattered four hits and a pair of walks while striking out five over six innings.

Brennan had Rio’s only multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-3.

Brady Brooks went 2-for-4 and Payton Lenhardt had a double in the loss for the Cougars.

Clermont starter Zach Woodrum suffered his first loss in five decisions, allowing eight hits and five runs over five-plus innings.

Game two saw three RedStorm pitchers combine on a one-hitter.

Rio scored once in the first inning and added four more markers in the second to take a 5-0 lead.

Jordan had a run-scoring single in the first inning, while freshman Will Mann (Cleveland, OH) had a two-run home run to fuel the four-run second.

Clermont got all of its runs in the third inning thanks to a Joe Steiden sacrifice fly and a two-run single by Lenhardt — the Cougars’ lone hit of the contest.

Freshman Game Carter (Huntington, WV) earned the win with three innings of scoreless relief. Sophomore Lane Mettler (Bainbridge, OH) earned his third save with a scoreless seventh.

Mann finished 2-for-3 in the victory.

Dominick Ramirez started and took the loss for the Cougars, allowing four hits, three walks and all five runs over two innings.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Friday when it opens a River States Conference weekend series at Brescia University.

Rio Grande freshman Gabe Carter tossed three scoreless innings of relief and picked up his first collegiate victory in the RedStorm’s game two win over the University of Cincinnati-Clermont, Sunday afternoon, at Bob Evans Field. Rio swept the twin bill by scores of 7-1 and 5-3. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_4.6-RIO-Carter.jpg Rio Grande freshman Gabe Carter tossed three scoreless innings of relief and picked up his first collegiate victory in the RedStorm’s game two win over the University of Cincinnati-Clermont, Sunday afternoon, at Bob Evans Field. Rio swept the twin bill by scores of 7-1 and 5-3. Courtesy|Kyli Ricker

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

