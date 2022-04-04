Rio takes pair from Celtics

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The University of Rio Grande softball team maintained its hold on the top spot in the River States Conference East Division, sweeping a doubleheader Carlow University, Saturday evening, at Fairhaven Park.

The RedStorm blew things open late en route to a mercy rule-shortened 9-0 win in the opener, while rallying down the stretch for a 3-1 triumph in the nightcap.

Rio Grande improved to 24-10 overall and 9-1 in the RSC with the sweep, keeping a two-game lead over Ohio Christian in the East Division standings.

OCU posted a pair of wins over Point Park University earlier in the day on the same field.

Carlow fell to 5-17-1 overall and 2-6 in league play with the two losses.

In the opener, Rio scored twice in the third inning to grab a 2-0 lead and then added single markers in both the fourth and fifth innings before pushing across five runs in the sixth to set up the run-rule win.

Freshman Jenna Myers (Hebron, OH) went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in to pace the RedStorm, while senior Zoe Doll (Minford, OH) was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and junior Taylor Webb (Willow Wood, OH) was 2-for-4 with a run batted in.

Senior Kenzie Cremers (Ironton, OH) and sophomore Cierra Clark (Plain City, OH) both doubled and drove in two runs in the victory.

Senior starter Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH) tossed a one-hit shutout and struck out four.

McKenna Pierce had a one-out single in the sixth inning to end Hastings’ bid for a no-hitter.

Clara Miglio went the distance in the circle for Carlow, allowing 12 hits, three walks and four earned runs over six innings. She struck out six.

In the back end of the twin bill, the host Celtics carried a 1-0 cushion into the sixth inning before Rio mounted a go-ahead rally.

Cremeens and Myers opened the inning with back-to-back hits and both moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by sophomore Lexi Carnahan (Felicity, OH).

Clark followed with a two-run single to put Rio in front to stay.

Webb tacked on a booming, one-out solo home run in the seventh inning to set the final score.

Sophomore Kali Brickman (Huber Heights, OH) went the distance in the circle for the RedStorm and retired the final 13 batters she faced after the Celtics had put together consecutive two-out hits in the third inning, when they scored what proved to be their lone run.

She finished with a five-hitter and struck out three.

Sophomore Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH) was 2-for-4 with a double and Myers had two hits of her own in the victory.

Francesca Beighley had two hits, including a run-scoring double, for Carlow, while Ciara Murray and Hannah Gallagher both doubled in the loss.

Morgan Pierce was the hard-luck loser for Carlow, allowing seven hits and the two runs over 5-1/3 innings in the circle.

Rio Grande’s Kali Brickman pitched the RedStorm to a game two victory over Carlow, Saturday evening, at Fairhaven Park in Kennedy Township, Pa. The RedStorm won the twin bill by scores of 9-0 in six innings and 3-1. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_4.5-RIO-Brickman.jpg Rio Grande’s Kali Brickman pitched the RedStorm to a game two victory over Carlow, Saturday evening, at Fairhaven Park in Kennedy Township, Pa. The RedStorm won the twin bill by scores of 9-0 in six innings and 3-1. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.