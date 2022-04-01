Blue Devils blast Paint Valley, 12-2

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Blue Devils broke out the big boy sticks.

The Gallia Academy baseball team churned out four home runs and 14 hits total on Thursday night during a 12-2 victory over host Paint Valley in a non-conference matchup at V.A. Memorial Stadium in Ross County.

The Blue Devils (2-1) produced three inside the park homers — two from Maddux Camden and another from Peyton Owens — and also received a towering blast from Zane Loveday as the guests gradually built leads of 2-0, 6-0 and 9-0 midway through three innings.

The Bearcats countered with a run in the third and then traded a run apiece in the fifth to close to within 10-2 through five complete. GAHS tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth to wrap up the mercy rule income.

Gallia Academy outhit PVHS by a sizable 14-6 margin and also committed two of the five errors in the contest.

Loveday paced the Blue Devils with three hits, followed by Camden, Cole Hines and Mason Smith with two safeties apiece. Owens, Beau Johnson, Dalton Mershon, Carter Harris and Conner Roe also had a hit each.

Loveday led the hosts with three RBIs, with Camden and Hines adding two apiece. Camden scored a team-best four runs and Loveday crossed home plate three times.

Mershon picked up the winning decision after allowing two runs (one earned), six hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.

Mettler and Blankenship paced the Bearcats with two hits each.

Wahama outlasts Blue Devils, 5-4

MASON, W.Va. — One mistake is all it takes.

The Wahama baseball team won a close home game 5-4 against the St. Marys Blue Devils in eight innings Thursday evening.

The White Falcons (6-1) got the scoring started early, getting two runs in the bottom of the first.

The runs came when Nathan Manuel hit a single into left field, allowing Logan Roach and Ethan Barnitz to touch home.

The White and Red extended their lead in the third inning, when Barnitz scored on a Ethan Gray single and Aaron Henry got home off the back of a Manuel line drive.

However, the Blue Devils (0-4) started to make a comeback, scoring two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to force the game into extras.

The home team got the win in the bottom of the eighth, when Eli Rickard scored on a wild pitch.

The White Falcons outhit their opponents 11-6.

Leading the White and Red in hits were Roach, Manuel and Nathan Fields with two each.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Barnitz, Henry, Gray, Rickard and Hayden Lloyd.

Barnitz led in runs with two while Manuel led in RBIs with three.

Leading the Blue Devils in hits were Shane Moran, Ethan Davis, Joshia DeMoss, Jacob Hooper, Wyatt Norman and Parker Matson with one each.

Getting the win on the mound for Wahama was Roach, who allowed two hits, two runs and two walks in one inning pitched.

