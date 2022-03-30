Eagles take down Blue Devils, 5-3

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — It took 27 outs before the bats started to really warm up.

The Eastern baseball team defeated the Gallia Academy Blue Devils 5-3 at home Tuesday evening. All eight runs came in the final three innings.

The start of Tuesday’s ballgame was very defense heavy, with the Eagle (2-0) and Blue Devil (0-1) baserunners not making it very far, if they even got on base at all.

The Green and Gold broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth inning when Peyton Buckley reached home on a fielder’s choice hit by Landon Randolph.

The hits continued to go the home team’s way, with Bryce Newland and Ryan Ross both hitting singles to bring home Randolph and Trey Hill.

Newland advanced home on a wild pitch and Ross scored on a Brayden Smith single to give the Eagles a big 5-0 lead in those crucial last two innings.

After only getting one runner on base in the sixth, the Blue and White were down to their last three outs.

Dalton Mershon got on base with a single on the Blue Devils’ first at-bat, the next two batters in the order fell to bring the visitors down to their final out.

However, Peyton Owens hit a single and Maddux Camden hit a single of his own to give the Blue Devils their first run.

A double hit by Cole Hines brought Owens and Camden home to cut the Eagle lead to two.

However, the next batter hit a fly ball to center field for the last out.

Both teams were tied in hits with five apiece.

Getting one hit each for the Eagles were Newland, Ross, Smith, Buckley and Sean Stobaugh.

Getting one hit each for the Blue Devils were Camden, Hines, Mershon, Owens and Zane Loveday.

Brady Yonker got the win on the mound for the Green and Gold, allowing five hits, three runs and two walks while striking out four in seven innings pitched.

Taking the loss for the Blue and White was Camden, who allowed five hits, five runs and no walks while striking out four in two innings pitched.

Raiders knock off Lancers, 3-2

STEWART, Ohio — A nice comeback to mark their first win.

The River Valley baseball team got its first victory of the season with a 3-2 road win against the Federal Hocking Lancers Tuesday evening.

It was the home team who struck first in Tuesday’s ballgame, with the Lancers (0-2) scoring a run in the bottom of the second inning.

The Raiders (1-1) responded at the top of the third, when Mason Rhodes reached home after a Reid Haynes single.

After the fourth and fifth innings went scoreless, the Lancers got back on top with another run in the sixth.

Down to their last two outs, the Silver and Black responded when a single hit by Braden McGuire brought both Rhodes and Caleb Owens home to seal the game for the Raiders.

Despite getting the win, the Raiders were outhit by the Lancers 7-5.

Leading the Silver and Black in hits was Owens with three.

Rounding out the River Valley hitters were Rhodes with one, McGuire with one and Haynes with one.

Rhodes led in runs with two while McGuire led in RBIs with the same number.

Leading the Lancers in hits was Cody Mettler with two.

Getting the win on the mound for the Raiders was Garrett Facemire, who allowed seven hits, one earned run and no walks while striking out 10 in seven innings pitched.

Black Knights fend off Buffalo, 11-10

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — In the end, the Black Knights had enough of what they needed.

The Point Pleasant baseball team overcame a pair of deficits and ultimately locked things up with 3-run bottom of the fifth on Tuesday night en route to an 11-10 decision over visiting Buffalo.

The Black Knights (3-3) trailed 2-0 after a half-inning and were down 8-7 following a 5-run explosion by the Bison in the top of the fifth, but the hosts countered with four straight scores over the next two frames while building an 11-8 cushion through six complete.

BHS plated two runs on an error that left a runner at third with nobody out, but Point Pleasant dodged the bullet by recording back-to-back outs. Buffalo followed with a walk to put runners on the corners, but a flyout to center wrapped up the 1-run outcome.

Trailing 8-7 entering the bottom half of the fifth, Zach Jordan singled and Connor Lambert added a 2-out double to put a pair in scoring position. Zander Watson reached on an error that allowed both runs to score, giving PPHS a 9-8 edge.

Watson later came around on an error that allowed Haydn Scott to reach safely, making it a 10-8 contest after five complete. Point led 3-2, 5-2, 6-3 and 7-3 through the first four innings of play.

The Bison outhit the hosts by an 11-9 overall margin and both teams committed five errors apiece in the contest.

Watson led Point Pleasant with three hits, followed by Jordan and Lambert with a pair of safeties each. The trio also scored two runs apiece for the victors.

Scott and Hunter Lilly had a hit each for the hosts, with Lilly also leading the way with three RBIs. Scott knocked in a pair of runs as well.

Bryce Downey, Caleb Nutter, Carson Saunders and Cameron Wallace had two hits each for BHS, with Wallace driving in a team-best two RBIs.

Lambert was the winning pitcher after allowing three unearned runs, four hits and a walk over 2.1 innings of relief while striking out three.

Eastern senior Brayden Smith (1) takes a swing at a Blue Devil pitch during a baseball game against Gallia Academy Tuesday evening in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_3.31-EHS-Smith.jpg Eastern senior Brayden Smith (1) takes a swing at a Blue Devil pitch during a baseball game against Gallia Academy Tuesday evening in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Zane Loveday (20) started on the mound for the Blue Devils. He recorded 12 strikeouts during a baseball game against the Eastern Eagles Tuesday evening in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_3.31-GA-Loveday.jpg Gallia Academy senior Zane Loveday (20) started on the mound for the Blue Devils. He recorded 12 strikeouts during a baseball game against the Eastern Eagles Tuesday evening in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports