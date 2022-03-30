Lady Eagles top Marietta for 1st win

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Lady Eagles had no trouble earning their stripes.

The Eastern softball team got the best of the Marietta Lady Tigers Tuesday evening, winning 11-1 in six innings.

The Lady Eagles (1-1) got on the board first, scoring a run in the bottom of the second inning, but the Lady Tigers (0-1) responded with a run of their own at the top of the third.

The Green and Gold really broke the game open in the fourth inning, getting five runs.

Hope Reed, Juli Durst, Megan Maxon, Sydney Reynolds and Cydnie Gillilan all reached home for the hosts, giving the Lady Eagles a big 6-1 lead.

The Lady Eagles kept the scoring streak going the rest of the game, scoring one run in the fifth and four runs in the sixth to go up by 10, invoking the mercy rule to call the game early.

The Green and Gold out hit their opponents 11-3 in Tuesday’s ballgame.

Leading the Lady Eagles in hits was Maxon with three.

Scoring two hits were Reynolds and Emma Putman.

Scoring one hit were Reed, Gillilan, Ella Carleton and Emma Edwards.

Maxon, Putman, Reynolds and Gillilan all led in runs with two each.

Maxon and Edwards also led in RBIs with two each.

Leading the Lady Tigers in hits were Cassidy Wilson, Rhylen Tucker and Kira Farley with one each.

Carleton got the win on the mound for the Lady Eagles, who allowed three hits, one run and three walks while striking out six in six innings pitched.

Wahama outlasts Lady Knights in extras

HARTFORD, W.Va. — In a battle of defending champs, it was the White and Red who stood tall.

The Wahama softball team defeated the defending AAA state champion Cabell Midland Lady Knights at home Tuesday evening with a score of 14-12 in 12 innings.

The Lady Falcons (6-0) drew first blood in Tuesday’s ballgame, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first.

The scoring got started when Lauren Noble hit a single to center field, bringing Mikie Lieving home.

Noble got home herself after Kalyn Christian grounded out at first, giving the senior ample time to advance home.

After the Scarlet and Silver got a run at the top of the second, the White and Red responded right back with three runs of their own.

However, the Lady Knights got a total of five unanswered runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 6-5 lead.

The Lady Falcons were able to bring a runner home in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game up once more.

After Cabell Midland notched three more runs in the sixth, Noble hit a leadoff home run to left field to cut into the road team’s lead.

Down 10-7 in the final inning of regulation, Noble hit a sac-fly ball to bring home Payton Staats.

With two outs, Morgan Christian hit a ground ball, but the Lady Knights commited an error, allowing the junior to reach first base safely.

The confusion also allowed Lieving and Amber Wolfe to reach home, forcing Tuesday’s ballgame into extra innings.

After spending the first two extra innings deadlocked, Cabell Midland scored two runs at the top of the 10th.

However, Wolfe hit a clutch 2-run homer to tie the game once again.

The winning play came in the bottom of the 12th, when Noble hit a single to center field, allowing Lieving and Wolfe to score.

The Lady Falcons outhit the Lady Knights 21-20.

Leading the White and Red in hits was Noble with six.

Behind her was Lieving with five.

Also scoring hits for Wahama were Wolfe with three, Emma Knapp with three, Morgan with one, Kalyn with one, Staats with one and Bailee Bumgarner with one.

Lieving led her team in runs with six while Noble led in RBIs with the same number.

Leading the Lady Knights in hits was Olivia Bell with five.

Lieving got the win on the mound for the Lady Falcons, allowing 20 hits, 12 runs and three walks while striking out 18 in 12 innings pitched.

Sissonville blanks Lady Knights, 7-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — After a 3-0 start to the season, the Point Pleasant softball team suffered its second straight setback on Tuesday night following a 7-0 loss to visiting Sissonville.

The Lady Knights (3-2) mustered only three hits, but the hosts managed to keep thing within striking distance for the better part of the contest.

The Lady Indians plated two runs in the top of the third and added two more in the top of the sixth before erupting for three more scores in the seventh to complete the shutout.

SHS outhit Point Pleasant by a 10-3 overall margin and committed two of the three errors in the game. The guests also left six on base, while PPHS stranded seven on the bags.

Tayah Fetty, Rylee Cochran and Julia Parsons had a hit apiece for the hosts. Krysten Stroud took the loss after allowing seven earned runs, 10 hits and one walk over seven frames while fanning one.

Kaya Hampton, MaKenzie Raines, Gracelynn Hill and Abigail Bailey had two hits apiece for Sissonville. Hill and Bailey also added a home run and two RBIs each, while Taylor Oxley drove in a team-best three RBIs.

Madison Legg allowed four walks and struck out 11 in seven innings of work for the victory.

Meigs falls at Fairland, 7-3

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Good things don’t always come in threes.

A pair of 3-run outbursts in the second and fifth frames ultimately allowed host Fairland to claim a 7-3 victory over the Meigs softball team Tuesday night.

The Lady Marauders (0-1) rallied to tie things up at three after a 3-run eruption of their own in the top of the fourth, but the guests were held scoreless the rest of the way.

The Lady Dragons added an insurance run in the seventh to wrap up the 4-run outcome.

FHS outhit Meigs by an 11-3 overall margin and also committed all three errors in the game.

Delana Wright, Mallory Adams and Hailey Roberts had a hit apiece for MHS, with Adams driving in all three RBIs and scoring once as well. Wright and Mara Hall also scored a run each in the setback.

Jess Workman suffered the loss after surrendering six runs (six earned), 10 hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out five.

Salyer, Shepherd, Dehart, Bell and Lyon paced Fairland with two hits apiece. Salyer and Dehart also knocked in two RBIs each, with Shepherd and Salyer also hitting a home run apiece.

Salyer was the winning pitcher after allowing three unearned runs and one hit over four innings while fanning five.

