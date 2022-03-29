D-3, D-4 All-Ohio teams announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four athletes from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were named to the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association All-Ohio boys basketball teams in Division III and Division IV.

Four different schools were represented with a single selection apiece, including a pair from both Gallia and Meigs counties.

South Gallia senior Brayden Hammond and Meigs senior Coulter Cleland — a pair of 1,000-point career scorers for their respective programs — led the way with special mention honors in Division IV and Division III, respectively.

Hammond, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward, paced the Rebels with 21.6 points per game this winter, while Cleland, a 6-2 guard, led the Marauders with an average of 17 points per game.

Southern senior Lincoln Rose was chosen to the honorable mention squad in D-4 after the 6-1 post player averaged a team-best 14 points per contest for the Tornadoes.

River Valley junior Jance Lambert, a 6-4 guard/forward, was a D-3 honorable mention selection for the Raiders after leading the team with 17 points per game.

Dailyn Swain of Columbus Africentric was the D-3 player of the year, while Todd Boblitt of Blufton was the D-3 coach of the year.

Layne Sarver of New Madison Tri-Village was the D-4 player of the year and John Otterbacher of Tiffin Calvert was named the D-4 coach of the year.

The All-Ohio boys basketball teams in Division I and Division II will be released on Tuesday afternoon.

2022 Division III Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams

FIRST TEAM

Rayvon Griffith, Cincinnati Taft, 6-6, jr., 19.6 (points per game); Tim Stewart, Cincinnati Mariemont, 6-6, jr. 21.3; Jack Kenneally, Elyria Catholic, 6-7, sr., 22.6; Bobby Ray, Jefferson Area, 6-5, sr., 24.0; Logan Stotzer, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 6-1, sr.,16.5; Dailyn Swain, Columbus Africentric, 6-8, jr., 21.0; Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-4, so., 19.1; Mason Studer, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-11, sr., 18.0; Kevin Moore, Campbell, 6-4, sr., 20.0; Aiden Porter, Fairland, 6-1, sr., 22.1.

Player of the Year:

Dailyn Swain, Columbus Africentric

Coach of the Year:

Todd Boblitt, Bluffton

SECOND TEAM

Mason Shrout, Camden Preble Shawnee, 6-5, so., 25.5; McKane Finkenbine, Anna, 6-1, sr., 24.1; Jesse McCulloch, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-8, So., 16.7; Chase Ouellette, Columbus Wellington, 6-6, sr., 22.8; Kaleb Schaffer, Ready, 6-5, jr., 15.3; Nyelle Shaheed, Harvest Prep, 6-5, jr., 17.0; Justin Rupp, Norwayne, 6-3, jr., 16.9; Isaiah Portis, Norwayne, 6-1, sr., 20.2; Kyler D’Augustino, Alexander, 6-0, Jr., 27.0; Carter Valentine, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-6, sr., 17.6.

THIRD TEAM

Connor Stonebraker, Versailles, 6-7, jr., 13.6; Cody Davis, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-5, Sr., 16.6; Cody Head, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-4, jr., 19.0; Jaizen Miles, Martins Ferry, 6-3, sr.,16.3; Colin Janes, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-4, sr., 20.2; Zach Vernon, North Union, 6-7, sr., 15.2; Dan Wagner, Columbus Africentric, 6-1, sr., 16.2; Jacob Meyer, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-3, sr.; Jude Muenz, Collins Western Reserve, sr., 11.8; Adam Wharry, New Middletown Springfield, 6-1, sr., 16.0; Trenton Zimmerman, Minford, 6-4, sr., 22.1.

SPECIAL MENTION

Carter Piatt, Smithville, 6-0, jr., 18.3; Kaidan Spade, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-3, sr., 19.1; Brandon Clint, Ravenna Southeast, 6-2, sr., 20.9; Beau Brungard, New Middletown Spring., 6-0, sr., 14.0; James Davis, Liberty, 6-3, sr., 20.0; Aidan Stephens, LaBrae, 6-1, sr., 14.1; Trey Paxton, Willard, 6-2, sr., 18.0; Cam Hoffman, Millbury Lake, 6-6, sr., 14.3; Eli Schmenk, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-2, sr., 10.3; DJ Newman, Archbold, 6-1, sr., 13.0; Max Dawson, Willard, 6-2, so., 20.3; TJ Hallett, Oak Harbor, 6-2, sr., 19.1; Garrett Newland, Harrod Allen East, 6-4, sr., 16.2.; Bryce Reynolds, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-4, sr., 21.1; Evan Lumbrezer, Metamora Evergreen, 6-1, sr., 16.0; Nic Borojevich, Swanton, 6-1, sr., 18.4; Isaac Mason, Attica Seneca East, 6-2, jr., 28.0; Brooks Laukhuf, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-1, so., 16.0; Mckinnon Mead, Centerburg, 6-0, sr., 17.9; Tyler Britton, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-6, jr., 18.6, John Castrilla, Jefferson Area, 6-0, Sr., 20.3; Ty Locklear, Oberlin, 6-1, Sr., 17.2; Zion Crowe, Springfield Shawnee, 6-3, jr., 18.1; Dalton Patterson, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-1, sr., 16.1; Kason Powell, Barnesville, 6-0, sr., 16.3; Franko Rome, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-7, sr., 15.3; Hayden Cassidy, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-11, so., 18.0; Luke Pattison, Zanesville West Muskingum, 6-1, sr., 14.7; Mason Kazee, South Point, 6-1, sr., 14.1; Coulter Cleland, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-2, sr., 17.0; Xzander Ream, Zane Trace, 6-4, jr., 15.0; Cyan Ervin, Wellston, 6-3, jr., 21.0; Bransyn Copas, North Adams, 5-10, so., 17.2; Myles Montgomery, Minford, 5-10, fr., 20.3; ; Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake, 5-11, sr., 21.7; Trent Hundley, Eastern Brown, 6-5, sr., 18.0.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kyler Kinn, Bluffton, 6-3, sr., 13.5; A.J. George, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-2, jr., 13.4; Jaron Filliater, Bucyrus Wynford; 6-4, sr., 15.5; Garrett Newland, Harrod Allen East, 6-4, sr., 16.2; Alex Rothwell, New Middletown Springfield, 6-6, sr., 12.0; Ty Pratt, Massillon Tuslaw, 6-1, sr., 18.0; Brett Alberts, West Salem Northwestern, 6-1, jr., 21.1 Caleb Gasser, Doylestown Chippewa, 5-11, jr., 19.1 Carter Fath, Smithville, 5-11, sr., 14.8; Zack Miller, Triway, 5-7, jr., 16.6; Ethan Hann, Creston Norwayne, 5-9, jr., 14.9; Nick Million, Columbiana, 6-2, sr., 19.7; Nick Wancik, Rootstown, 6-2, sr., 20.8; Luke Simons, Atwater Waterloo, 5-10, sr., 17.9; Mick Hergenrother, Cardinal Mooney, 5-11, sr., 17.0; Tre’Von Drake, LaBrae, 6’2, sr., 14.5; Xavion Leonard, Campbell Memorial, 5-10, sr., 14.1; Braden Schreck, Ironton, 6-2, fr., 16.0; Ty Perkins, Ironton, 6-3, jr., 12.3; Caleb Schneider, South Point, 6-0, so., 16.8; Ben Bragg, Chesapeake, 6-0, Sr., 13.6; J.D. Thacker, Fairland, 6-3, jr., 12.6; Owen Johnson, Coal Grove, 6-2, fr., 16.0; Owen Hankins, Rock Hill, 6-1, Sr., 15.3; Jance Lambert, Bidwell River Valley, 6-4, jr., 17.0; Levi Gullion, Piketon, 6-3, sr., 12.3; Tra Swayne, Piketon, 6-3, sr., 12.6; Ethan Carroll, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-11, sr., 12.6; Casey Cline, Westfall, 6-1, jr., 14.1; Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace, 6-4, jr., 10.0; Luke Garrett, Eastern Brown, 6-1, sr., 17.8; Dariyonne Bryant, Portsmouth, 6-2, sr., 17.1; Kenny Sanderlin, Portsmouth, 6-1, jr., 16. 2; Connor Lintz, McDermott Northwest, 6-2, so., 17.0; Jesse Dixon, Portsmouth West, 6-3, sr., 16.5; Eli Swords, Wheelersburg, 6-1, Sr., 16.3 ; Wes Enis, Casstown Miami East, 6-1, so., 19.3; Jaydon Litten, Versailles, 6-3, sr., 17.8; Ethan Malafa, Cincinnati Mariemont, 6-7, sr., 8.5; Mekhi Elmore, Cincinnati Taft, 6-2, sr., 12.2; Conner Cravaack, Madeira, 6-5, jr., 18.8; Keenan Schomburger, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 6-5, sr., 14.0; Grant Bentley, Northmor, 6-2, so., 16.5; MJ Book, West Jefferson, 6-4, sr., 18.2; Trey Booker, Pleasant, 6-0, so., 15.1; Trenton Collins, Utica, 6-3, jr., 19.8; Sam Johnson, Worthington Christian, 6-5, so., 15.5; Kevin Reeves, Columbus Academy, 6-7, so., 14.5; Luke Ruth, Ready, 6-2, jr., 12.1; Danny Hanton, Fairview Park Fairview, 5-10, sr., 16.4; Hagan Hejduk, Orwell Grand Valley, 6-1, sr., 16.0; Jayden Roberts, Wellington, 6-4, sr., 20.5; Robert Palmer, Elyria Catholic, 5-11, sr., 10-0; Isaac Thompson, Oberlin, 6-4, jr., 13.4; Braylyn Irby, Garfield Heights Trinity, 6-3, fr., 16.7; Nathan Lurie, Beachwood, 5-10, jr., 22.5; Carson Mummey, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-2, so., 18.1; Kaiden Mastri, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 6-1, sr., 15.3; Jakob Dowling, Bellaire, 6-2, jr.,14.7; Beezer Porter, Belmont Union Local, 5-10, jr.,14.2; Garrett Burga, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 6-4, jr.,14.0; Zach Jennings, Coshocton, 5-10, sr., 13.3; Cameron Best, Rayland Buckeye Local, 6-1, sr., 12.6; Alex Roden, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-2, jr., 11.9.

2022 Division IV Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams

FIRST TEAM

Layne Sarver, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-5, sr., 21.0 (points per game); Parker Davidson, Bradford, 6-3, jr., 28.6; Jacob Pleiman, Botkins, 6-6, sr., 18.2; Josiah Harris, Richmond Heights, 6-7, sr., 19.7; London Maiden, Richmond Heights, 6-7, sr., 14.3; BK Kwasniak, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-1, sr., 14.2; Bede Lori, Caldwell, 6-3, jr., 28.3; Jagger Landers, Antwerp, 6-7, sr., 20.5; Jalen Wenger, Dalton, 6-4, sr., 26.2; Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, Sr., 23.0.

Player of the Year:

Layne Sarver, New Madison Tri-Village

Coach of the Year:

Jon Otterbacher, Tiffin Calvert

SECOND TEAM

Tyler Galluch, Springfield Catholic Central, 6-3, jr., 17.3; Michael Minor, Malvern, 6-6, sr., 17.9; Shane Knepp, East Knox, 5-11, sr., 18.2; Mason Brandt, Leipsic, 6-4, sr., 28.6; Jerry Easter II, Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 6-5, fr., 25.0; Jake Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta, 6-1, sr., 19.4; Isaac Roeder, Monroeville, 6-2, sr., 20.3; Jonathan Bertovich, Heartland, 5-10, sr., 25.4; Vinny Sharp, Vienna Mathews, 5-9, sr., 20.2; Levi Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-4, jr., 26.4.

THIRD TEAM

Jayden Bradshaw, Fayetteville-Perry, 6-3, sr., 17.3; Kyle Zygmunt, Independence, 6-1, Sr., 21-4; Ted DeMarco, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy, 6-0, Sr., 22.6; DeErrick Barber, Richmond Heights, 5-11, Fr., 8.9; Korey Beckett, Shadyside, 6-1, sr., 19.1; Cole Canter, Newark Catholic, 6-3, sr., 16.5; Colin Nutter, Old Fort, 6-7, sr., 21.6; Jerome Kloepfer, Vanlue, 6-2, jr., 26.1; Landon Newland, Mt. Victory Ridgemont, 6-2, sr., 24.5; Cale Rammel, Fort Recovery, 6-6, jr., 17.3; Julius Kimbrough, St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-4, so., 14.3; Kolten Miller, Latham Western, 6-2, sr., 14.7; Grady Jackson, New Boston, 6-0, sr., 23.7.

SSPECIAL MENTION

William Miller, Ottoville, 6-1, sr., 20.3; Nevin Robson, Dola Hardin Northern, 6-3, sr., 24.2; AJ Hess, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-6, jr., 18.7; Brayden Knight, Cridersville Perry, 5-10, sr., 17.3; Jakob Trevino, Defiance Ayersville, 6-0, sr., 17.4; Drew Gallehue, Edon, 6-3, sr., 13.8; Jack Knapke, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-0, so., 11.5; Josh Henline, Spencerville, 6-1, jr.; Aidan McGough, Gibsonburg, 6-6, sr., 17.3; Amarr Davis, Mansfield Christian, 5-10, so., 22.0; Zach Hayes, Pioneer North Central, 6-2, sr., 19.3; Logan Toms, Lucas, 6-1, so., 15.1; Garrett Spaun, Tiffin Calvert, 6-1, sr., 16.8; Jaiden Howard-Guerra, Elyria Open Door, 6-0, So., 20.4; Quinn Kwasniak, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-1, Fr., 24.0; Carson Crozier Felicity-Franklin, 6-3, sr., 17.4; Zander Sabin, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-9, jr. 22.7; Tanner Bills, New Matamoras Frontier, 6-0, sr., 21.8; Landon Potopsky, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-3, sr., 19.9; Shane Keenan, Toronto, 6-8, sr., 19.1; Malachi Rose-Burton, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 6-1, sr.,15.0; Brody Lollathin, Hannibal River, 6-0, jr., 12.0; Braylon Wenger, Dalton, 6-4, jr., 19.2; Mason Williams, Mogadore, 6-4, jr., 14.6; Jaden Rishel, Warren Kennedy, 6-3, so., 16.0; Mikey Burbach, Bristolville Bristol, 6-4, so., 18.8; Anthony Lucente, Lowellville, 6-3, jr., 16.3; Jack Lendak, Badger, 6-0, sr., 24.5; Ethan Bower, Hartville Lake Center Christian, 6-1, sr., 18.5; Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley, 6-3, so., 14.5; Holden Dailey, Waterford, 6-0, sr., 15.4; Brayden Hammond, South Gallia, 6-6, sr., 21.6; Lane Smith, Federal Hocking, 6-2, sr., 10.4; Bradley Ashbaugh, Whiteoak, 6-0, sr., 22.6; Reese Teeters, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-1, sr., 13.6; Johnathan Strickland, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-1, sr., 15.8; Trae Zimmerman, South Webster, 6-0, sr., 17.0; George Arnett, Lucasville Valley, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Isaiah Scott, Manchester, 6-1, sr., 18.5; Danny Claypool, Grandview, 5-8, jr., 11.8; Micah Fisher, Tree of Life, 6-2, jr., 14.3; Landon Vanderwarker, Northside Christian, 6-7, fr., 18.5; Joe Benvie, Granville Christian, 6-3, sr., 20.9; Braydan Taylor, Grove City Christian, 6-2, jr., 17.2.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bert Jones, Windham, 6-4, sr., 15.2; Donovan Pawlowski, Brookfield, 6-0, jr., 19.2; Kyrie Gaut, Dalton, 6-1, jr., 12.0; Jason Brewer, Wellsville, 6-0, jr., 18.0; Trevor Siefke, Lisbon David Anderson, 6-0, so., 19.8; Mason Murphy, Mogadore, 6-3, sr., 11.7; Michael Condoleon, Warren Kennedy, 5-11, so., 15.0; Michael Porter, McDonald, 5-11, sr., 18.0; Nick Church, Bristol, 6-2, sr., 15.4; Dom Greenwood, Vienna Mathews, 5-9, sr., 14.8; Vinny Ballone, Lowellville, 6-5, jr., 15.6; Deshaun Leishman, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-11, jr., 11.4; Levi Best, Symmes Valley, 6-1, sr., 10.0; Jarrett Armstrong, Waterford, 6-0, so., 17.8; Lincoln Rose, Racine Southern, 6-1, sr., 14.0; Tyler Weber, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, sr., 11.5; Austin Wisor, Glouster Trimble, 5-8, sr., 11.1; Tariq Cottrill, Federal Hocking, 5-7, so., 13.0; Dax Estep, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-5, jr., 15.4; Cordell Grubb, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-1, sr., 14.6; Alan McCoy, Peebles, 6-5, sr., 16.1; Tytis Cannon, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-1, jr., 14.7; Noah Whitt, Latham Western, 6-0, sr., 13.4; Jermaine Powell, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-0, sr., 11.9; Eli Roberts, South Webster, 6-5, fr., 13.0; Jace Copley, Lucasville Valley, 6-1, so., 15.0; Ried Jury, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-0, sr., 14.3; Jabari Covington, Cincinnati College Prepatory Academy, 5-11, so., 24.0; Wilson Suggs, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-1, jr., 13.0; Braiden Bennington, Ripley, 5-10, sr., 13.6; DeAndre Cowen, Yellow Springs, 6-5, sr., 21.5; Carter Pleiman, Botkins, 6-5, jr., 9.0; Garrett Taulbee, Felicity-Franklin, 6-3, sr., 11.0; Connor Beck, Delaware Christian, 6-3, sr., 16.3; Brandon Buchanan, Newark Catholic, 6-3, sr., 11.6; Trey Holliman, Grandview, 5-9, jr., 13.5; Trey Johnston, Millersport, 5-10, jr., 17.4; Aiden Leslie, Grandview, 6-0, sr., 11.1; Josh Onabanjo, Liberty Christian, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Caleb Ransom, Grove City Christian, 6-0, so., 13.5; Sam Honkala, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, sr., 6-3, 23.0; Jaiden Cox-Holloway, Richmond Heights, 6-5, sr., 11.7; Alex Semenov, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, 6-2, sr., 14.5; Dominic Belko, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-9, sr., 13.8; Dorian Jones, Richmond Heights, 6-4, fr., 11.4; D.J. Niles, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-6, jr., 13.8; Weston Hartman, Zanesville Rosecrans, 6-2, jr., 16.8; Grady Labishak, Zanesville Rosecrans, 5-10, so., 16.1; Jordan Cherry, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 6-2, jr., 13.0; Sammy Detweiler, Berlin Hiland, 6-0, so., 11.6; Kabel Isaly, Hannibal River, 5-9, so., 11.0; Bryce Amos, Shadyside, 6-3, sr., 11.3; Mat Kowalsky, Caldwell, 6-4, sr., 7.8.

South Gallia senior Brayden Hammond (20) releases a shot attempt over a Belpre player during a Jan. 14 basketball game in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_3.30-SG-Hammond.jpg South Gallia senior Brayden Hammond (20) releases a shot attempt over a Belpre player during a Jan. 14 basketball game in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs senior Coulter Cleland (2) releases a shot attempt over a pair of River Valley defenders during a basketball contest on Dec. 10, 2021, in Bidwell, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_MHS-Cleland.jpg Meigs senior Coulter Cleland (2) releases a shot attempt over a pair of River Valley defenders during a basketball contest on Dec. 10, 2021, in Bidwell, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

