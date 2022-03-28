Point baseball tops Nitro, 12-3

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The first home win is out of the way.

The Point Pleasant baseball team took down the Nitro Wildcats 12-3 at home Friday evening.

The Big Blacks (2-2) scored in the first inning and didn’t look back from there, scoring in five of the six innings they batted in.

Brylan Williamson scored the first run for the home team when Hunter Lilly batted in a single toward center field.

The Big Blacks proceeded to score three more runs in the second inning to take a comfortable 4-1 lead.

After a scoreless third, the Wildcats notched another run in the fourth, but Point responded with four runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.

All Nitro was able to put up from the fourth on was one more run while the Big Blacks got two runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

The hosts outhit the visitors 15-5 in the win, while committing three errors.

Williamson, Lilly and Caleb Hatfield led Point with three hits each.

Behind them were Zakk Jordan, Casey Killingsworth and Bradey Cunningham with two hits each.

Williamson also led the Big Blacks in runs and RBIs with three and four, respectively.

Leading the Wildcats in hits was Hagen Summers, Braydon Gill, Noah Reed, Michael Thor and Wes Woodson with one each.

Lilly got the win on the mound for the Big Blacks, allowing three hits, three runs and four walks while striking out seven in five innings pitched.

White Falcons hold off Panther surge, 9-4

MASON, W.Va. — The wins just keep coming.

The Wahama baseball team bested the Lincoln County Panthers at home Friday evening by a score of 9-4.

After going scoreless in the first two innings, the White Falcons (4-1) took the lead with 4-run third inning.

The scoring got started when Nathan Manuel singled to bring home Logan Roach and Aaron Henry.

The White and Red got another two-fer when Hayden Lloyd hit a line drive single to bring home Manuel and Seth Ohlinger.

The White Falcons went on to score a combined five more runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

The Panthers Attempted a late-game comeback, scoring in the last three innings, but the home team held them off.

The White Falcons outhit their opponents 8-5 in Friday’s ballgame while committing two errors.

Leading the White and Red in hits was Manuel with three.

Behind him with one hit each were Henry, Lloyd, Ethan Barnitz, Bryce Zuspan and Nathan Fields.

Henry led the home team in runs with four while Manuel led in RBIs with three.

Leading the Panthers in hits was Austin Adkins and Brayden Starcher with two each.

Zuspan got the win for the White Falcons on the mound, allowing five hits, two runs and four walks while striking out eight in six innings pitched.

Point Pleasant senior Zander Watson (9) connects with a Wildcat pitch during a baseball game against Nitro Friday evening in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_3.29-PP-Watson.jpg Point Pleasant senior Zander Watson (9) connects with a Wildcat pitch during a baseball game against Nitro Friday evening in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports