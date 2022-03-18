Lady Falcons win season opener

SISTERSVILLE, W.Va. — Picking up right where they left off.

The Wahama girls softball team began its reign as Class A champions in a fitting fashion Thursday night by claiming a 7-0 victory over host Tyler Consolidated in the Little Kanawha Conference opener for both programs.

The visiting Lady Falcons (1-0, 1-0 LKC) — who have now won 28 consecutive softball games — received another pitching gem from junior starter Mikie Lieving, who allowed only two hits and no walks over seven frames while striking out 15.

The Lady Silver Knights (0-1, 0-1) surrendered four walks and committed the game’s only error, which ultimately resulted in Wahama’s first score of the night.

Emma Knapp started a scoreless third by reaching on an error, then stole second and advanced to third on a fielder’s choice that also allowed Bailee Bumgarner to move up second base after a previous walk.

Lieving also managed to reach safely on the fielder’s choice, leaving the bases loaded with Amber Wolfe headed to the plate.

Wolfe lifted a sacrifice fly to right that allowed everyone to advance 60 feet, with Knapp scoring for a 1-0 edge. Lauren Noble followed with a single that plated both Bumgarner and Lieving for a 3-0 cushion.

Lieving tripled home Bumgarner in the fifth and later scored on a Wolfe sacrifice fly for a 5-0 advantage.

Wolfe singled home Lieving with two away in the seventh, then Wolfe came around on a Noble double that wrapped up the 7-0 outcome.

Lieving and Noble accounted for two hits apiece, while Wolfe and Knapp provided a safety apiece. Lieving led the guests with three runs scored and Bumgarner also crossed home plate twice.

Wolfe and Noble each drove three runs, with Lieving also accounting for an RBI.

Loudin and Dennis each had a single in the bottom of the seventh, but the pair was left stranded at the corners.

Wall took the loss for TCHS after allowing six earned runs, six hits and four walks over seven innings while fanning eight.

Hannan 10, Calvary 8

BUFFALO, W.Va. — The Lady Cats are off and running.

Visiting Hannan overcame a trio of 2-run deficits and scored six of the game’s final eight runs on Thursday night to claim a 10-8 victory over host Calvary in a six-inning contest held at Buffalo High School.

The Lady Cats (1-0) were down 2-0 after an inning, trailed 5-3 after three full frame and was down 6-4 at the end of four complete, but the guests rallied with four scores in the top half of the fifth to secure an 8-6 edge.

HHS produced three hits and also benefited from an error in that pivotal fifth frame that ultimately put them ahead for good.

Calvary answered with a run in both the fifth and sixth frames, but the Lady Cats also plated a pair of insurance runs in the top half of the sixth to lead 10-7 entering the home half of the sixth. The game was eventually called after six complete due to darkness.

Hannan outhit the hosts by a 12-3 overall margin and committed only two of the five errors in the contest.

Hannah Ramey and Macinzie Gibson paced the Lady Cats with three hits apiece, followed by Mackenzie Simmons with two safeties.

Hope Bowers, Lily Finley, Isabelle Bryant and Braelyn Hall also had a hit each for the victors.

Ramey was the winning pitcher of record for HHS after allowing three hits and 11 walks over six innings.

Ruby, White and Stephenson had the lone hits for Calvary.

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

