Grizzlies take doubleheader from RedStorm

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia Gwinnett College rebounded from a loss to the University of Rio Grande on Friday afternoon, sweeping a doubleheader from the RedStorm on Sunday afternoon in non-conference softball action at the Grizzly Softball Complex.

The 14th-ranked Grizzlies posted a 9-1 mercy rule-shortened win in the opening game, while posting a 4-3 walk-off victory in the nightcap.

Georgia Gwinnett improved to 19-11 as a result of the sweep.

The two losses left Rio Grande, which was among the teams receiving votes in the latest Top 25 poll, at 12-6 for the season.

In the opener, the RedStorm scored a first inning run to take the lead, but the Grizzlies scored three times in the home half of the inning and added six more markers in the fourth to put things on ice.

Rio Grande managed just two hits in the loss, while committing four errors which led to five unearned runs.

Lani Trent had two hits and drove in a run for GGC, while Angelica Gallegos doubled and drove in two runs. Lea McFadden and Kloey Goins also drove in two runs each.

Piper Wagner added a double to the winning effort, while Alexa Good struck out eight to get the win in the pitcher’s circle.

Senior Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH) started and took the loss for Rio Grande, allowing nine hits and four earned runs over four innings.

Freshman Jenna Myers (Hebron, OH) doubled and drove in a run for the RedStorm.

In the nightcap, Rio Grande pushed across single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to forge a 3-all deadlock, but Gwinnett scored the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh.

The winning rally started when Kayla Good reached on an error and moved to second on a single by McFadden. Trent bunted both runners into scoring position and Goins was intentionally walked to load the bases and set up a force play at any base.

The game ended moments later, though, on a sacrifice fly by Brooke Parker.

Wagner went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for GGC, while McFadden finished 2-for-4.

Senior Zoe Doll (Minford, OH) was 3-for-4 in a losing cause for Rio Grande, while Myers went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Seniors Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH) and Kenzie Cremeens (Ironton, OH) both doubled in the loss.

Sophomore Kali Brickman (Huber Heights, OH) suffered the loss in relief for the RedStorm, allowing two hits and the unearned run over 3-1/3 innings.

Alexa Good earned the win in relief for the Grizzlies, tossing two hitless, shutout innings while striking out three.

Rio Grande returns to action on Monday when it travels to Waleska, Ga. for a doubleheader with Reinhardt University.

First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.