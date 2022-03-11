Saints top RedStorm in straight sets

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Thomas More University led from nearly start to finish and cruised to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-19) victory over the University of Rio Grande, Wednesday night, in Mid-South Conference men’s volleyball action at the Connor Convocation Center.

The Saints improved to 5-13 overall and 3-8 in conference play, while completing a season sweep of the RedStorm in the process.

Rio Grande slipped to 1-18 overall and 0-12 in the MSC with the loss.

The RedStorm led 2-0 in set two and 4-1 in set three, but trailed throughout the remainder of the night.

Thomas More erased the early deficit in set two with six consecutive winners and used an 11-3 run to overcome the third set deficiency.

Mason Cobler and Brock Cassin had six kills each to lead TMU, which finished with a .136 attack percentage (26 kills, 17 errors, 66 swings).

Cobler also had a team-best 12 assists and six service aces, while Tanner Miller had 10 assists, four solo blocks and one block assist.

Jonathan Litzler had nine digs to pace the Saints.

Rio Grande finished with a -.103 attack percentage, finishing with 16 kills and 23 errors in 68 attacks.

Freshman Tyler Miller-Bross (Loveland, OH) led the RedStorm with seven kills, while freshman Seth Mohr (Canton, OH) had 16 assists and two service aces.

Freshman Sam Kaylor (Lewis Center, OH) added six digs and a solo block in the loss.

Rio Grande returns to action on Friday night at Georgetown College.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

