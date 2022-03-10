RedStorm men fall to MVNU

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The name “Donaldson” is synonymous with the sport of volleyball at the University of Rio Grande.

But against Mount Vernon Nazarene on Tuesday night at the Newt Oliver Arena, it was a Donaldson who made life rough on the RedStorm.

Caden Donaldson had a match-high 13 kills to go along with seven digs and a block assist to lead the visiting Cougars in a 3-1 (25-13, 23-25, 25-9, 25-23) victory over Rio Grande in non-conference men’s action.

Mount Vernon Nazarene improved to 8-11 with the win and completed a season sweep of the RedStorm in the process.

Rio Grande dropped to 1-18 with the loss.

Donaldson, the son of Rio Athletic Hall of Famers Billina and Troy Donaldson, had a large contingent of community members from his Jackson County home in attendance to watch what proved to be a roller-coaster type of match.

The Cougars hammered their hosts in sets one and three, while dropping set two and battling to win set four and wrap up the match.

MVNU finished with a .333 attack percentage (44 kills, 16 assists, 84 swings) for the match.

Jayden Matsumoto and Mikaja Dart tallied 28 and 11 assists, respectively, while Daniel Skrzypchak had 12 digs and Luke Funte had four solo blocks.

Rio Grande, whose set two win was just its fifth winning set of the season, had a .095 attack percentage for the match with 31 kills, 24 errors and 95 swings.

Freshmen Sam Kaylor (Lewis Center, OH) and Tyler Miller-Bross (Loveland, OH) had 13 kills piece for the RedStorm, while freshman Seth Mohr (Canton, OH) had 30 assists and freshman Juan Carlos Polanco (Columbus, OH) finished with a team-high eight digs and six service aces.

Freshman Sam Winhoven (Pickerington, OH) also had three block assists for Rio.

The RedStorm return to action on Wednesday night with a Mid-South Conference match at Thomas More (Ky.).

Rio will also play at Georgetown (Ky.) College on Friday night before returning home on Sunday afternoon for its final home match of the year against No. 5 Indiana Tech.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.