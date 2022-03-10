Devils net 3 on All-OVC team

A trio of Blue Devils were chosen to the 2021-22 All-Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball teams, as selected by the coaches from within the 8-team league.

Gallia Academy junior Isaac Clary and senior teammate Zane Loveday were both first team choices for the Blue and White, who finished fifth in the league standings with a mark of 7-7.

This is Clary’s second time on the first team.

Junior Brody Fellure was named an honorable mention choice for the second time in his career.

Six-time league champions Fairland led the way with a league-best six selections, including coach of the year accolades for Nathan Speed.

Clary was one of four people to make a repeat appearance on this year’s OVC boys basketball team, with Aiden Porter of Fairland, Levi Blankenship of Chesapeake and Owen Hankins of Rock Hill also repeating as first team honorees.

2021-22 All-OVC boys basketball teams

First Team

FAIRLAND (11-3): Aiden Porter**, JD Thacker, Will Davis, Chase Allen

SOUTH POINT (10-4): Mason Kazee#, Caleb Schneider#

IRONTON (9-5): Matt Sheridan, Braden Schreck

CHESAPEAKE (8-6): Levi Blankenship***, Ben Bragg

GALLIA ACADEMY (7-7): Isaac Clary*, Zane Loveday

PORTSMOUTH (6-8): Daryionne Bryant

COAL GROVE(3-11): Owen Johnson

ROCK HILL (2-12): Owen Hankins*

Coach of the Year

Nathan Speed (Fairland)

Honorable Mention

Steeler Leep, Fairland; Xander Dornon, South Point; Ty Perkins, Ironton; Dannie Maynard, Chesapeake; Brody Fellure#, Gallia Academy; Kenny Sanderlin, Portsmouth; Trevor Hankins, Coal Grove; Brayden Adams#, Rock Hill.

* — indicates first team selection from previous year.

# — indicates honorable mention selection from previous year.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy senior Zane Loveday, right, releases a shot attempt as teammate Isaac Clary (50) looks on during the second half of a Division II district semifinal contest against Sheridan on Feb. 26 at Southeastern High School in Londonderry, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_3.11-GA-Loveday.jpg Gallia Academy senior Zane Loveday, right, releases a shot attempt as teammate Isaac Clary (50) looks on during the second half of a Division II district semifinal contest against Sheridan on Feb. 26 at Southeastern High School in Londonderry, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.