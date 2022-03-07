Individual results for Mason County state wrestlers

POINT PLEASANT BIG BLACKS (42-13)

— Tanner Epling (106, So)

Did not compete.

— Nathan Wood (113, So)

Pinned Jared Flanigan, Lewis County 0:24

Won 4-2 decision over Hayden Lamb, Oak Glen

Won 6-0 decision over Kaden Huffman, Tyler Consolidated

Won 3-2 decision over Levi Carpenter, East Fairmont

— Conner Blessing (120, So)

Pinned Jovan Robinson, Greenbrier West 3:07

Won 7-2 decision over Caden Michalski, Fairmont Senior

Won 8-6 decision over Joshua Goode, Shady Spring

Won 3-2 decision over Zane Minger, Clay County

— Gunner Andrick (126, Fr)

Pinned CJ Duty, Oak Glen 1:52

Pinned Clayton Robinson, Greenbrier West 1:12

Won 9-1 major decision over Mikey Jones, Fairmont Senior

Pinned Brock Mitchell, Lewis County 3:09

— Ciah Nutter (132, So)

Pinned Russell May, Roane County 5:48

Lost by pinfall to Brody Hess, North Marion 3:32

Pinned Riley Pillus, Moorefield 2:57

Lost by pinfall to Moses Gray, Greenbrier West 1:22

— Mackandle Freeman (138, Sr)

Pinned Tucker Ransom, Shady Spring 3:05

Lost by pinfall to Kody Camp, Ritchie County 5:07

Pinned Noah Franklin, Herbert Hoover 1:23

Won 12-0 major decision over Brad Blevins, Greenbrier West

Lost 4-3 decision to Blayne Jarvis, Braxton County

Won 7-0 decision over Caelyb Nichols, Independence

— Justin Bartee (145, Sr)

Pinned Conneor Konya, East Fairmont 3:45

Pinned Bo Roat, Clay County 2:51

Won 7-2 decision over Isaac Harris, Berkeley Springs

Won 2-1 ultimate decision over Judah Price, Independence

— Josh Woyan (152, Fr)

Pinned Caleb Lloyd, Doddridge County 5:50

Won 7-0 decision over Braxton Dlugopolski, Oak Glen

Pinned Trenton Bush, Lewis County 2:52

Pinned Evan Zombro, Berkeley Springs 5:38

— Derek Raike* (160, Sr)

Pinned Perry Knight, Webster County 0:45

Pinned Javier Roserio, Elkins 2:57

Pinned Trenton Huffman, Tyler Consolidated 1:53

Pinned Evan Thompson, Berkeley Springs 3:41

— Ethan Marcum (170, Sr)

Won 8-6 decision over Michael Heath, Oak Glen

Lost by pinfall to Colten Caron, Independence 1:41

Won 6-2 decision over Hunter Burdette, Sissonville

Lost 5-2 decision to Dylan Knight, Doddridge County

— Luke Moffitt (182, Jr)

Lost by pinfall to Bryce Leegan, Braxton County 2:39

Won 5-2 decision over Andy Mines, Fairmont Senior

Lost 3-2 decision to Mason Miller, East Hardy

— Brayden Connolly (195, Sr)

Pinned John Bowman, Midland Trail 2:39

Lost 5-0 decision to Colton Moore, Braxton County

Pinned Joey Barganski, Oak Glen 0:52

Lost 5-1 decision to Evan Fuelhart, Winfield

— Colby Price (220, Sr)

Pinned Case Landis, Tyler Consolidated 0:37

Lost by pinfall to Noah Casto, Clay County 3:43

Pinned Zander Huffman, Winfield 0:58

Won 8-4 decision over Trey Ohlinger, Wahama

Pinned Justin Mace, Doddridge County 0:52

Lost 7-2 decision to Scott Worstell, Nitro

— Kolton Weaver (285, So)

Pinned Dameon Wolfe, Lewis County 0:37

Pinned Ben Wagstaff, St. Marys 2:00

Won 2-1 decision over Evan Helm, East Fairmont

Lost by pinfall to Mason Atkinson, Herbert Hoover 3:15

WAHAMA WHITE FALCONS (3-6)

— Blake Henry (106, Fr)

Did not compete.

— Kase Stewart (138, Jr)

Lost 5-1 decision to Brad Blevins, Greenbrier West

Pinned Eli Evans, South Harrison 1:43

Lost 16-5 major decision to Caelyb Nichols, Independence

— Logan Roach (152, Jr)

Lost by pinfall to Raiden Childers, Liberty-Harrison 0:52

Lost by pinfall to Jordan Davis, Magnolia 2:41

— Trey Ohlinger (220, Jr)

Lost 5-3 decision to Brady Wilt, Berkeley Springs

Won 7-4 decision over Robby Knight, Midland Trail

Pinned Atticus Goodson, Independence 3:36

Lost 8-4 decision to Colby Price, Point Pleasant

* — indicates the winner of the 2022 Class AA-A Most Outstanding Wrestler award.

