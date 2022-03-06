Blue Devils end season at districts

CENTENARY, Ohio — Another season ends at the friendly confines of home.

The Gallia Academy wrestling team had its 2022 campaign come to a close on Saturday following the conclusion of the 2022 Division II District Championships being held at Gallia Academy High School.

The Blue Devils — who captured their seventh straight Ohio Valley Conference championship this winter — came up empty in five chances at sending someone to the state meet as none of the GAHS grapplers managed a fourth place or better finish at the district competition.

Senior Brayden Easton came the closest after placing sixth in the 190-pound division with a 2-3 overall mark, which included a 15-3 major decision win. Easton — a sectional champion at Alexander the previous weekend — won his first two bouts before dropping his last three matches.

Seniors Todd Elliott (132) and Garytt Schwall (144) completed their careers in the Blue and White by posting identical 2-2 marks in their respective divisions.

Sophomore Cole Hines scored two pinfall wins and went 2-2 overall at 165 pounds, while classmate Wyatt Webb dropped both of his bouts in the 138-pound weight class.

The Blue Devils have now gone five years without a state qualifier. Kaleb Crisenbery was the last GAHS grappler to go to state, placing eighth overall at 145 pounds back in 2017.

Gallia Academy finished the weekend tied with Unioto for 24th place with 20 points. Minerva won the Division II title with 139.5 points, while West Holmes was the runner-up out of 37 scoring teams with 134.5 points.

West Holmes, Sheridan, Beaver Local and Miami Trace led the way with two individual district champions apiece. Carrollton, St. Clairsville, Indian Valley, Indian Creek, Minerva and Maysville also scored a single weight class title each.

The OHSAA Division II Wrestling Championships will be held Friday through Saturday at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of the Ohio State University in Columbus.

Gallia Academy senior Brayden Easton maintains leverage on an opponent during a 190-pound match on Friday at the 2022 Division II Southeast District wrestling championships held at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_3.4-GA-Easton.jpg Gallia Academy senior Brayden Easton maintains leverage on an opponent during a 190-pound match on Friday at the 2022 Division II Southeast District wrestling championships held at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

