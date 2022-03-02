Rio’s Tadic, Blevins named to All-RSC First Team

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande standouts Miki Tadic and Shiloah Blevins were among those named to the 2021-22 All-River States Conference Men’s Basketball Team.

The 10-player First and Second teams, as well as individual award winners, were announced Monday by league officials. The selections were made through balloting of the league’s 13 head coaches in the RSC.

Tadic, a sophomore from Hilversum, The Netherlands, averaged a team-high 17.8 points per game to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.

His 96 three-point goals led the conference and tied for fourth nationally.

Blevins, a sophomore from South Webster, Ohio, ranked second on the RedStorm at 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

He also surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career, while finishing second on the team with 28 blocked shots.

Indiana University Kokomo headlined the list of honorees with RSC Player of the Year Desean Hampton and RSC Coach of the Year Eric Echelbarger.

Hampton was the top vote-getter in the balloting, while his teammate and fellow senior, Trequan Spivey, came in second.

Hampton, a 6-5 native of Speedway, Ind., averages a double-double of 12.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. A force on offense, defense and the boards, Hampton shoots 61 percent from the field.

Echelbarger, in his fourth season as IU Kokomo head coach, got the Cougars to the RSC Championship finals with an overall record of 28-3.

IUK is ranked No. 22 in the NAIA Top 25 and is already in the NAIA National Championship as both the RSC overall regular season and West Division champs.

IU Southeast sophomore guard Ahmad Price was chosen as the league’s Newcomer of the Year.

A sophomore from Louisville, Ky., the Lincoln Trail CC transfer averaged 17.5 points per game and shot 59 percent from the field. He led in votes among new players to the conference this year and made the All-RSC Second Team.

Joining Tadic, Blevins, Hampton and Spivey on the first team were forward Will Philpot and guard Noah Young from Alice Lloyd (Ky.) College along with Midway (Ky.) University senior forward Raekwon Evans, IU Southeast senior guard Glenn Hill, Jr., WVU Tech freshman forward Thomas Hailey and Point Park (Pa.) University senior guard Sherron Schifino.

WVU Tech led the way with three second team selections, while there were two each from IU East and IU Southeast.

In addition to Price, the second team was comprised of WVU-Tech’s Andrew Work and Andreas Jonsson; IU East’s Garrett Silcott and Jehu Lafeuillee; Tay Smith from Brescia; Damon Tobler from Alice Lloyd; IU Southeast’s Jared Osborne; and Donnie Miller from Midway.

The conference also named a Men’s Basketball Champions of Character Team, with one player from each school named for best representing the NAIA five character values of respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship.

Rio Grande’s representative on the list was freshman Caleb Wallis (Jackson, OH).

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

