Cardinals sweep Rio baseball

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Concordia (Mich.) University got off to quick starts in both games and swept a Sunday afternoon non-conference baseball doubleheader from the University of Rio Grande at Bob Evans Field.

The Cardinals scored three times in the first inning of a 6-1 opening game victory, while striking for six runs in the first and three more markers in the second inning of an 11-5 game two rout.

Rio Grande finished the day with a season mark of 8-11.

Concordia improved to 10-2 with the sweep.

In game one, Rio Grande pushed across a third inning run to slice the deficit to 3-1, but the Cardinals added single runs over each of the next three frames to win going away.

Aaron West had three hits, including a two-run double in the three-run first for Concordia, while Ryan Kotecki and Jimmy Wressel both went 2-for-3 with a run batted in.

Timothy Pomaville earned his third win of the season in relief for the Cardinals, allowing six hits and a run over 4-2/3 innings.

Senior Trey Meade (Seaman, OH) started and lost for Rio, surrendering seven hits and five runs over five innings.

Junior Clayton Surrell (Carroll, OH) had two hits and junior AJ Thomas (Pickerington, OH) drove in the lone run for the RedStorm.

Game two was problematic for Rio Grande from the get-go.

The Cardinals scored six times in the first despite getting just two hits. A trio of hit batsmen and two RedStorm errors helped fuel the fire.

Rio got four of its five runs in the final two innings, long after the outcome had been decided.

Both teams substituted liberally, with 49 players — 21 from Concordia and 28 from the RedStorm — seeing action.

Justin Kozlowski had two hits and a run batted in for the Cardinals, while Calvin Syrjala, Jordan Sherman and Jarrett Batanian all had two RBI in the win. Syrjala and Kyle Hebner each had a double.

Jacob Henry allowed four hits and an unearned run over four innings to earn the victory.

Sophomore Taylor Vaughn (Lancaster, OH) started and lost for Rio, allowing one hit and six run — albeit one of which was earned — win one-third of an inning.

Thomas doubled and drove in a run for the RedStorm.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Friday when it opens the River States Conference portion of its schedule at Midway University.

First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.