Blue Devils sending 5 to districts

ALBANY, Ohio — For five grapplers at least, it will be a welcome sight to be home.

The Gallia Academy wrestling team had five wrestlers earn top-4 finishes and advance to next week’s district meet at GAHS following the conclusion of the 2022 Division II Southeast sectional championships held Saturday at Alexander High School.

The Blue Devils had one weight class champion and nine total athletes finish on the podium (top-6) at the annual sectional meet, allowing the Blue and White to finish sixth out of eight teams with 96.5 points.

Sheridan won the Division II sectional crown with 226 points, with Athens ending up as the overall runner-up with 217 points.

Senior Brayden Easton came away with top honors in the 190-pound division, while Garytt Schwall was the 144-pound runner-up. Cole Hines placed third overall at 165 pounds, while Todd Elliott (132) and Wyatt Webb (138) both ended up fourth in their respective weight classes.

That quintet advances to the D-2 district championship this coming Friday and Saturday at Gallia Academy High School.

The Blue Devils also had four grapplers earn sixth place finishes in their respective divisions. They were Eli Unroe (126), Brayden Matthews (150), Gabriel Raynor (215) and Jared Smith (285).

GAHS joined both Jackson and Warren in coming away with a single divisional champion. Sheridan led the way with six weight class titles, while Athens and New Lexington respectively followed with three champions and two champions.

The opening round of the Division II district tournament at Gallia Academy starts at 4 p.m. Friday. Saturday matches are slated to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

