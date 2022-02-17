Lady Rebels best Green for section title

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Almost a decade of waiting is now over.

The South Gallia girls basketball team got its first sectional title since 2013 when the Lady Rebels (16-6) defeated the Green Lady Bobcats (8-9) by a score of 62-19 at home Wednesday evening in the Division IV Southeast 2 Tournament.

The Lady Rebels started Wednesday’s ballgame with a 5-0 lead.

Over the course of the first quarter, the Red and Gold extended their lead to eight points.

The hosts did a good job at getting turnovers from the Lady Bobcats, but are unable to convert on some of them, keeping the score deficit less than what it could be.

The Lady Rebels got into some foul trouble early, racking up four at the midway point of the first.

The Green and White used those fouls to get free throws, with their first four points of the ballgame coming from the charity stripe.

However, the Lady Rebels went into the second quarter with a 19-8 lead.

From the end of the first quarter to the beginning of the second, the South Gallia girls went on a 10-0 scoring run to further extend their lead.

Over half of the Red and Gold’s 24 points in the second quarter came from behind the arch, with the Lady Rebels hitting five such shots over the eight minutes.

On the other end of the court, the South Gallia defense kept the Lady Bobcats to only three points in the second, giving the home team a 43-11 lead going into halftime.

The Lady Rebels got the deficit to over 40 at the beginning of the third quarter, starting a constantly-running clock to keep the hosts from running up the score too much.

The Red and Gold defense kept Green to another 3-point quarter in the third to go into the final eight minutes with a 53-14 advantage.

Even with the running clock, both teams were able to get a handful of points in the fourth, but it did little to stop the Lady Rebels from moving on with the win.

South Gallia head coach Corey Small said he and his team were ecstatic at getting the win over the team who bounced them out of the playoffs last season.

“These girls have worked their butts off ever since that tough section loss last year,” he said. “We even put the score on the scoreboard during practice just to make sure we were ready.”

However, Small also said his team are already focusing on their next opponent, the Notre Dame Lady Titans.

“We just played Trimble to a nail-biter a couple of days ago,” he said. “I think if we play like we did against Trimble then we stand a pretty good chance against Notre Dame.”

In shot totals, South Gallia led in 3-pointers and field goals with tallies of 8-0 and 17-5, respectively.

Green led in free throws at 9-4.

Leading the Lady Rebels in points was sophomore Lindsey Wells, who recorded three 3-pointers, six field goals and two free throws for a total of 23 points.

Behind her was fellow sophomore Tori Triplett, who got three 3-pointers and one field goal for 11 points.

Rounding out the South Gallia scoring were Macie Sanders with 10 points, Jessie Rutt with nine points, Ryleigh Halley with five points, Emma Clary with two points and Dafney Clary with two points.

Leading the Lady Bobcats was Kasey Kimbler, who had two field goals and eight free throws for a total of 12 points.

The Lady Rebels’ date with the Lady Titans comes at 1 p.m. Saturday in Piketon, Ohio.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

