Lady Eagles sweep Southern, 61-41

RACINE, Ohio — The Eastern girls basketball team bested the rival Southern Lady Tornadoes (3-16, 0-11 TVC Hocking) by a score of 61-41 on the road Monday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Lady Eagles (10-11, 6-5) scored 15 points to Southern’s nine in the first quarter, putting them in an early lead.

The Purple and Gold’s offense faced struggles in the second quarter, scoring only five points while the Green and Gold put up 19 points of their own, going into halftime with a 34-14 advantage.

The Lady Eagles put up a further 12 points in the third, going into the fourth up 46-21.

Although the home team outscored the visitors 20-15 in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough to give them the victory.

In shot totals, Eastern held the advantage in 3-pointers and field goals with tallies of 4-3 and 21-11, respectively.

Southern led in free throws 10-7.

Leading the Lady Eagles in points was junior Sydney Reynolds, who recorded 10 field goals and three free throws for a total of 23 points.

Next was freshman Audry Clingenpeel, who had two 3-pointers and four field goals for 14 points.

Rounding out the Eastern scoring were Hope Reed with 10 points, Erica Durst with 10 points, Juli Durst with two points and Ella Carleton with two points.

Leading the Lady Tornadoes was senior Kayla Evans, who netted one 3-pointer, two field goals and five free throws for a total of 12 points.

Behind her was fellow senior Lily Allen, who got one 3-pointer, two field goals and four free throws for 11 points.

Rounding out the Southern scoring were Cassidy Roderus with seven points, Timberlyn Templeton with four points, Kass Chaney with four points, Lauren Smith with two points and Kelly Shaver with one point.

The Lady Tornadoes are still alive in the playoffs, with their next game slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday on the road against the Trimble Lady Cats.

Eastern is going to play at Berne Union on Wednesday night in a regular season makeup contest at 7 p.m.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.