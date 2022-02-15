Hannan outlasts Defenders, 56-42

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — In battle between West Virginia and Ohio, it was the Mountain State who came out on top.

The Hannan boys basketball team defeated the Ohio Valley Christian Defenders on the road 56-42 Monday evening.

The Defenders started Monday’s ballgame with a 7-2 lead.

However, the Wildcats responded with a 11-0 scoring run of their own to take the lead.

Both squads scored a 3-pointer to end the first quarter, racking up a tally of 18-12 with the Navy and White ahead.

The Sky Blue and Gold started the second quarter with a 5-0 run to cut the deficit to a single point.

More than midway through the second, the Wildcats kept hold of their 1-point lead.

OVC did briefly take the lead, but Hannan scored in their next possession to wrest control away once more, going into halftime with a 28-25 lead.

The start of the third quarter was very defense heavy.

Both teams struggled to get their shots to land, with the Wildcats breaking the cold streak with four minutes to go.

The road team slowly extended their lead through the latter part of the third quarter, but the Defenders scored the last five points to cut the Wildcat lead to 37-33.

The Wildcat offense went on to surge in the fourth quarter, putting their lead all the way to 16 points.

Even though the Defenders were able to score some points in the final quarter, they were unable to cover the distance needed on the scoreboard.

In shot totals, Hannan led in 3-pointers and field goals with tallies of 9-7 and 13-6, respectively.

OVC led in free throws at 9-3.

Leading the Wildcats in points was senior Justin Rainey, who recorded five 3-pointers and two free throws for a total of 17 points.

Behind him was fellow senior Brady Edmunds, who got four field goals and one free throw for nine points.

Rounding out the Hannan scoring were JW Adkins with eight points, Logan Barker with seven points, Phillip Fugett with six points, Cameron Wright with three points, Dakota Watkins with two points, Xavier Stone with two points and Javen Hughes with two points.

Leading the Defenders was sophomore Austin Beaver, who had two 3-pointers, two field goals and five free throws for a total of 15 points.

Next was junior Bradley Haley, who netted two 3-pointers and two field goals for 10 points.

Rounding out the Ohio Valley Christian scoring were Cash Burnett with nine points, Michael Staufer with six points, Ethan Haley with one point and Conner Walter with one point.

In rebounds, the Navy and White had 15 offensive rebounds and 25 defensive for a total of 40 and were led by Edmunds with 10.

The Sky Blue and Gold had eight offensive boards and 18 defensive for a total of 26 and were led by Haley with nine.

The Wildcats will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the Covenant Christian Cougars.

The Defenders were also on the court Tuesday when they traveled to take on the Ross County Chrisitan Eagles.

Hannan Brady Edmunds (32) takes the ball to the basket against the Defender defense during a basketball game against Ohio Valley Christian Monday evening in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_2-14-Han-Edmunds.jpg Hannan Brady Edmunds (32) takes the ball to the basket against the Defender defense during a basketball game against Ohio Valley Christian Monday evening in Gallipolis, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports Ohio Valley Christian senior Conner Walter (32) gets ready to shoot a free throw during a basketball game against the Hannan Wildcats Monday evening in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_2-14-OVC-Walter.jpg Ohio Valley Christian senior Conner Walter (32) gets ready to shoot a free throw during a basketball game against the Hannan Wildcats Monday evening in Gallipolis, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

