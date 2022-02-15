Lady Rebels fall to Trimble, 56-49

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The South Gallia girls basketball team dropped a home game 56-49 to the Trimble Lady Cats (14-4, 8-1 TVC Hocking) in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

Senior Jessie Rutt scored her 1,000th point during the game, allowing her to join Jennifer Sheridan (2009) as the only quadruple digit scorers in a career for the Lady Rebels.

The Lady Rebels (15-6, 8-4) put up eight points in the first quarter, down from the road team’s 12.

However, the Red and Gold offense had a better time in the second set of eight minutes, putting up 20 points and outscoring the Lady Cats by eight points to go into halftime with a 28-24 lead.

In the third quarter, it was Trimble’s turn to score 20 points to go into the final quarter with a 44-41 advantage.

Ultimately, South Gallia was outscored 12-8 in the fourth quarter to seal their defeat.

Leading the Lady Rebels in points was Rutt, who recorded two 3-pointers, three field goals and one free throw for a total of 13 points.

Freshman Emma Clary and sophomore Macie Sanders both had 11 points.

Both had five field goals and one free throw.

Rounding out the South Gallia scoring were Tori Triplett with 10 points and Lindsey Wells with four points.

Leading the Lady Cats was Jayne Six, who had five field goals and seven free throws for a total of 17 points.

The Lady Rebels will be back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday when they host the Green Lady Bobcats in the Division IV Southeast 2 section final.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.