Point grapplers vanquish Vikings, 77-0

RIPLEY, W.Va. — No shield could protect these Vikings from this slaughter.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team captured their fifth straight victory in the annual Battle for the Shield dual with host Ripley on Thursday during a 77-0 win in Jackson County.

The Big Blacks — the top-ranked program in West Virginia’s Class AA field — secured the program’s fifth consecutive victory over the Vikings while improving their all-time mark to 8-2 overall in the head-to-head matchup.

It was only the third time that the road team won, and the 77-point margin of victory was also the largest by either program since the event started in 2011.

PPHS won the initial dual by a 40-27 count in 2011, then earned wins of 43-27 in 2013, 40-34 in 2015, 40-33 in 2017, 54-19 in 2018, 55-9 in 2019, and 63-9 last winter.

Ripley, conversely, collected wins in 2012 (46-24) and in 2016 by a 61-12 margin. The 2014 and 2020 duals were postponed due to inclement weather.

Point won five of the 13 matches by forfeit due to the Vikings not having a competitor in a specific weight class. PPHS also won five matches by pinfall, plus recorded a technical fall and two wins by decision.

The heavyweight division ended up being a double forfeit due to no entrants in that weight class by either program.

Donovan Rainey (113), Gunner Andrick (126), Josh Woyan (152), Derek Raike (160) and Brayden Connolly (195) all scored pinfall victories in their respective matches for PPHS.

Mackandle Freeman scored a technical fall win at 138 pounds, while Justin Bartee (145) and Ethan Marcum (170) recorded wins by decision.

