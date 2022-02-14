Lady Mustangs gallop past Eastern, 59-53

LYNCHBURG, Ohio — Horses always seem to be the best at making runs down the stretch.

Host Lynchburg-Clay combined for a 29-19 surge in the second and fourth quarters on Saturday en route to a 59-53 victory over the Eastern girls basketball team in a Division III Southeast 2 sectional semifinal in Highland County.

The 16th seeded Lady Eagles (9-11) stormed out to a 19-17 first quarter advantage, but the 15th seeded Lady Mustangs countered with a 10-4 second period push that gave the hosts a 27-23 edge at the break.

The guests — who led by as many as four points (21-17) in the first half — trailed the rest of the way, but a 15-13 third quarter run allowed the Lady Eagles to close to within 40-38 headed into the finale.

LCHS made an 11-4 charge out of the fourth quarter gates for its largest lead at 51-42. Eastern closed the game with a 12-8 run, but never came closer than six points down the stretch.

EHS outrebounded the hosts by a 36-34 overall margin, with both teams hauling in 11 offensive rebounds. The guests also committed 25 of the 43 turnovers in the contest.

The Lady Eagles made 20-of-55 field goal attempts for 36 percent, including a 3-of-14 effort from behind the arc for 21 percent. The Green and White also went 10-of-14 at the free throw line for 71 percent.

Sydney Reynolds led Eastern with a double-double effort of 26 points and 14 rebounds, followed by Hope Reed with 11 points and Erica Durst with eight markers.

Juli Durst was next with six points, while Ella Carleton completed the EHS tally with two points. Erica Durst handed a team-best four assists and Juli Durst chipped in a team-high five steals.

Jade Massey paced LCHS with 16 points, followed by Macy Etienne with 15 points and Addison West with a dozen markers. Bryana Price also contributed 10 points to the winning cause.

