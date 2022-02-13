Blue Devils sweep Rock Hill, 57-39

PEDRO, Ohio — The Blue Devils just needed some time to warm up.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team mustered only three points in the opening frame, but eventually found its rhythm and rolled to a 57-39 victory over host Rock Hill on Friday night in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The Blue Devils (14-7, 7-7 OVC) found themselves in a 10-3 hole through one quarter of play, but the guests countered with four points apiece from Kenyon Franklin, Zane Loveday and Isaac Clary as part of a 17-7 charge that resulted in a 20-17 cushion at the break.

The Redmen were never closer as Loveday poured in nine points as part of a 16-4 third quarter surge that extended the lead out to 36-21 headed into the finale.

GAHS went 11-of-19 at the free throw line down the stretch and closed regulation with a 21-18 run to complete the 18-point triumph. The Blue and White also claimed a season sweep after earning a 62-30 win in Centenary back on Jan. 11.

The Blue Devils made 20 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also went 14-of-25 at the free throw line for 56 percent.

Loveday paced the guests with a game-high 17 points, followed by Franklin with 16 points and Clary with nine markers. Wesley Saunders and Carson Call respectively followed with six and five points.

Brody Fellure was next with three points, while Carson Wamsley completed the scoring with a single point.

Noah Doddridge led RHHS with 15 points, followed by Owen Hankins with seven points. Victor Day and Lane Smith also added four markers apiece in the setback.

Gallia Academy begins Division II postseason play on Friday night when it hosts Miami Trace in a 3-14 sectional final matchup at 7 p.m.

