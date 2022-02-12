Wahama takes down Tigers, 58-35

MASON, W.Va. — The Wahama boys basketball team picked up a home win Friday evening against the Wirt County Tigers 58-35.

The White Falcons (11-8) picked up 16 points in the first quarter to go into the second with a 16-10 lead.

The second quarter was more evenly matched, with the White and Red only outscoring the Tigers 11-9, but still went into the locker rooms up 27-19.

The third was when things got bad for the visiting team.

The White Falcons picked up 19 points of their own while their defense only allowed three points from the Tigers, going into the fourth quarter at a 46-22 advantage.

In the final quarter, both teams scored 12 points, but that just meant Wahama cruised to a home victory.

Leading the White Falcons in points was junior Josiah Lloyd, who recorded five 3-pointers, three field goals and one free throw for a total of 24 points.

Behind him was sophomore Sawyer VanMatre, who had five field goals and three free throws for 13 points.

Rounding out the Wahama scoring were Harrison Panko-Shields with eight points, Bryce Zuspan with six points, Ethan Gray with four points and Eli Rickard with three points.

Leading the Tigers (7-12) was DeShawn Middleton, who had three 3-pointers and four field goals for a total of 17 points.

The White Falcons will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to Point Pleasant to take on the Black Knights.

