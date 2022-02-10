Marauders avenge Wellston, 58-49

WELLSTON, Ohio — A rather satisfying sigh at the end of a rigorous 3-day stretch.

The Meigs boys basketball team completed a tough 3-games-in-3-nights adventure Wednesday evening with a 58-49 victory over host Wellston in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Jackson County.

The Marauders (10-8, 6-5 TVC Ohio) — who lost 70-54 to WHS just 24 hours earlier at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium — saved their best for last as the guests made a 42-25 second half surge to overcome an 8-point halftime deficit.

MHS — which also fell 60-52 to visiting Vinton County on Monday night — trailed 11-10 after the opening frame and mustered only one field goal during a 13-6 second quarter surge that gave the Golden Rockets a 24-16 edge entering the break.

Coulter Cleland rallied the troops out of halftime by scoring eight points as part of a 19-11 charge that knotted the game up at 35-all headed into the finale.

Cleland went a perfect 6-for-6 at the line and netted 10 points down the stretch as MHS closed regulation with a 23-14 run to complete the 9-point triumph.

The Marauders led the final 6-plus minutes of regulation and made 14-of-20 in the fourth quarter, including the final two by Braylon Harrison with 31 seconds left for a 58-49 edge — their largest of the night.

MHS made 16 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also went 20-of-32 at the free throw line for 63 percent.

Cleland paced the guests with a team-high 23 points, followed by Harrison with 13 points and Ethan Stewart with 11 markers. Brayden Stanley was next with nine points, while Chase Garcia and Morgan Roberts completed the winning effort with a point apiece.

Cyan Ervin led Wellston with a game-high 29 points, followed by Garrett Brown with eight points. Zach Wilbur and Evan Brown also contributed five points each in the setback.

Meigs completes its regular season and TVC Ohio schedule on Saturday when it travels to Alexander for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Meigs senior Morgan Roberts releases a shot attempt between a pair of Wellston defenders during the second half of Wednesday night’s boys basketball contest in Wellston, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_2.11-MHS-Roberts.jpg Meigs senior Morgan Roberts releases a shot attempt between a pair of Wellston defenders during the second half of Wednesday night’s boys basketball contest in Wellston, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs sophomore Brayden Stanley releases a shot attempt between a pair of Wellston defenders during the second half of Wednesday night’s boys basketball contest in Wellston, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_2.11-MHS-Stanley.jpg Meigs sophomore Brayden Stanley releases a shot attempt between a pair of Wellston defenders during the second half of Wednesday night’s boys basketball contest in Wellston, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

