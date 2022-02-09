RedStorm women overwhelm Carlow

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — For all of the 600-plus wins in his career as a collegiate head coach, University of Rio Grande head coach David Smalley admitted that Tuesday night’s victory over Carlow University produced something he’d never seen.

Smalley’s RedStorm scored the game’s first 33 points and never looked back, cruising to a 109-40 rout of the Celtics in River States Conference women’s basketball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

Rio Grande, which was tied for 18th in the most recent NAIA coaches’ Top 25 poll, improved to 24-2 overall and 12-1 in league play with the victory.

Carlow dropped to 8-18 overall and 0-13 in the RSC with the loss.

The Celtics missed their first 17 shots from the floor — 15 in the first quarter and two in the second period — and trailed 33-0 by the time Angelica Orozco canned a three-point goal with 8:48 left before halftime.

Rio Grande led by as many as 37 points before settling on a 36-point advantage at halftime.

The lead reached 47 points late in the third quarter and the 69-point final margin of victory was the RedStorm’s biggest cushion of the night.

The win was Rio’s largest in terms of point spread since a 111-43 win over Ohio University-Chillicothe on Nov. 11, 2019.

Six players reached double figures in the victory, with junior Ella Skeens (Chillicothe, OH) — the reigning RSC Player of the Week — leading the way with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six steals.

Fellow junior Hailey Jordan (Columbus, OH) tallied 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots, while freshman Kaylee Darnell (Wheelersburg, OH) had her second triple-double of the season — and just the seventh in program history — with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. She also had five assists.

Senior Avery Harper (Seaman, OH), junior Reagan Willingham (Ashville, OH) and freshman Harlei Antritt (Newark, OH) all finished with 10 points in the winning effort.

Amazingly, the RedStorm posted the lopsided win despite tying their single-game season-high for turnovers with 26.

Rio Grande shot 45.3 percent (39-for-86) from the floor overall and 81.3 percent from the free throw line (26-for-32), while also collecting 78 rebounds — the third time this season that the RedStorm have tallied 70 or more rebounds in a game.

Carlow finished 14-for-68 from the floor overall (20.6%), 5-for-20 from three-point range (25%) and 7-for-12 (58.3%) at the foul line.

In addition to their shooting woes and rebounding deficit, the Celtics committed 32 turnovers of their own.

Orozco had 16 points, four rebounds and three steals in a losing cause, while Megan Ost and Shaelyn Clark also had four rebounds each.

Megan Lydon added five assists for Carlow.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Thursday night when it hosts Brescia University in a rescheduled game from an earlier COVID postponement.

Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

