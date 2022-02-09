Wahama sweeps Wildcats, 51-33

MASON, W.Va. — There was definitely a difference the second time around … even though there really wasn’t.

Visiting Hannan kept things much more respectable than the 77-23 outcome eight days earlier, but the Wahama boys basketball team ultimately claimed a season sweep on Tuesday night with a 51-33 victory in a non-conference matchup of Mason County programs at Gary Clark Court.

The White Falcons (10-7) — who were celebrating Senior Night — found themselves in a 12-11 hole after one quarter of play, but the hosts rallied with six points from Sawyer VanMatre as part of a 19-12 second period push that gave WHS a 30-24 edge at the intermission.

The Wildcats (1-5) were never closer as the Red and White got five points from Alex Hardwick during a 10-3 surge that extended the lead out to 40-27 headed into the finale.

Dakota Watkins and Brady Edmunds each hit a trifecta as part of a quick 6-5 spurt that allowed HHS to close to within 45-33 with just over six minutes left in regulation, but Wahama made a 6-0 run the rest of the way to complete the 18-point outcome.

The White Falcons made 15 total field goals — including three 3-pointers — and also went 18-of-22 at the free throw line for 82 percent.

Sawyer VanMatre led the hosts with a game-high 19 points, followed by Bryce Zuspan with eight points and Ethan Gray with six markers. Hardwick was next with five points, while Josiah Lloyd and Harrison Panko-Shields each added four points.

Eli Rickard and Michael VanMatre completed the winning tally with three and two points, respectively. Sawyer VanMatre led WHS with six rebounds and Gray came away with six steals.

The Wildcats netted 13 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also went 1-of-2 at the charity stripe for 50 percent.

Watkins led HHS with 13 points, followed by Edmunds and Justin Rainey with seven points apiece. Xavier Stone was next with four points, while Logan Barker wrapped things up with two points.

Ethan Mitchell, the lone WHS senior, was honored before the game.

Wahama was at Ravenswood on Wednesday and returns to the hardwood Friday night when it hosts Wirt County in a Little Kanawha Conference contest at 7 p.m.

Hannan is back in action Thursday night when it travels to Kentucky to face Rose Hill Christian at 7 p.m.

