Lady Marauders avenge Athens, 48-34

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — In a company all her own.

Senior Mallory Hawley became the all-time leading scorer in Meigs girls basketball history on Tuesday night during a 48-34 victory over visiting Athens in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

Hawley — a 4-year starter who eclipsed 1,000 career points as a junior — poured in 17 of her team-high 19 points in the middle two frames, which ultimately propelled the hosts out to a 44-24 cushion headed into the finale.

Hawley surpassed the mark of 1,400 career points set by 2001 graduate Amber Vining with a basket at the 4:48 mark of the third quarter, giving MHS a 32-22 edge at the time. Weston Baer — a 2020 graduate on the boys side — is the all-time leading scorer in Meigs basketball history.

The Lady Marauders (16-4, 6-4 TVC Ohio) found themselves deadlocked at 12-all with the Lady Bulldogs after one period of play, but Hawley scored nine points as the hosts made a 13-8 second quarter push to build a 25-20 intermission advantage.

Jennifer Parker nailed three trifectas and Hawley added eight markers as MHS went on a pivotal 19-4 charge in the third frame, extending the lead out to 20 points entering the finale. AHS closed regulation with 10-4 run to complete the 14-point outcome.

Meigs also salvaged a season split after dropping a 56-52 decision in The Plains back on Dec. 16, 2021.

The Lady Marauders made 18 total field goals — including six 3-pointers — and also went 6-of-9 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Parker followed Hawley for MHS with 16 points, while Rylee Lisle added five markers. Maggie Musser and Delana Wright completed the winning mark with four points apiece.

The Lady Bulldogs made 11 total field goals — including a half-dozen trifectas — and also sank 6-of-8 charity tosses for 75 percent.

Bailey Davis led AHS with a game-high 20 points, followed by Asa Halcombe with six markers. Harper Bennett, Emily Zuber, Haylie Mills and Kesi Federspiel completed things with two points each.

Meigs returns to action Thursday when it travels to River Valley for a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.