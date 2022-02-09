Panthers outlast Gallia Academy, 60-47

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — A rather unfortunate turn of events.

One week after posting an 83-61 victory in the first meeting in Centenary, the Gallia Academy boys basketball team dropped a 60-47 decision to host Chesapeake on Tuesday night in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Lawrence County.

The Blue Devils (13-7, 6-7 OVC) — who produced 68 points in the paint during the first matchup — used much of the same approach, but the guests were ultimately left facing a 43-41 deficit headed into the finale.

The Panthers held GAHS to only one field goal and kept both Isaac Clary and Zane Loveday scoreless down the stretch, allowing the hosts to make a 17-6 charge to complete the 13-point outcome.

The Blue Devils received eight points from Kenyon Franklin while building a 15-13 first quarter lead, but CHS countered with seven points from Levi Blankenship as part of a 19-10 second period push that resulted in a 32-25 intermission advantage.

Loveday netted 10 points as part of a 16-11 third quarter surge that closed the deficit down to 43-41. Chesapeake made 11-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter while finishing off the 35-point turnaround.

Gallia Academy made 18 total field goals — including one trifecta — and also went 10-of-20 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Franklin led the guests with 15 points, followed by Clary with 14 points and Loveday with a dozen markers. Carson Call and Wesley Saunders completed the scoring with four and two points, respectively.

Blankenship paced CHS with a game-high 21 points, followed by Ben Bragg with 20 points and Donnie Maynard with 12 markers.

Gallia Academy returns to action Friday when it travels to Rock Hill for an OVC contest at 7 p.m.

