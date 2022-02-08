Rio baseball divides pair with Cleary

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The University of Rio Grande rallied from an early 3-1 deficit to post a 10-6 game one win over Cleary (Mich.) University, Sunday morning, in the Clash of the Conferences Tournament at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The Cougars rebounded in game two, scoring three times in the eighth inning to post an 8-5 extra inning win over the RedStorm.

Rio Grande finished the day at 3-5.

In the game one win, Rio scored four times in the top of the fourth inning to erase its early deficit, then scored three more times in the sixth inning and twice in the seventh to seal the win.

The RedStorm had just six hits in the victory, but Cleary pitching walked 10 batters, hit three others and threw three wild pitches.

Sophomroe Josh Wolfe (Hillsboro, OH) had a two-run double in the three-run sixth, while fellow sophomore Seth Mills (South Shore, KY) also had a run-scoring double in the winning effort.

Junior AJ Thomas (Pickerington, OH), junior Clayton Surrell (Carroll, OH), junior Gavin Lovesky (Willowbrook, IL), freshman Nathan McVaigh (Evansville, IN) and freshman Alex Scoular (Whitby, Ontario, Canada) all drove in one run each for Rio Grande.

Sophomore Trey Carter (Wheelersburg, OH) earned his second win in as many decisions for the RedStorm despite allowing 10 hits, two walks and six runs over five innings.

Derek Zavala, Spencer Jamieson and Jeremy VanOosterum all had two hits in the loss for Cleary, while Nicklas Koan drove in a pair of runs. Zavala and Jamieson also had a run batted in.

Zavala and Kyle Miazgowicz both doubled for the Cougars, while Kendall Flaugher — the third of five Cleary pitchers — was credited with the loss.

In game two, Rio Grande scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning to forge a 5-5 tie, but Cleary pushed across three runs in the top of the eighth inning to earn a split of the twinbill.

Jamieson clubbed a two-run home run to highlight the game-winning rally.

Freshman Cole Brennan (Anderson, OH) had an RBI single in Rio Grande’s sixth inning, game-tying rally.

Thomas, Lovesky and Mills all had two hits for Rio, while Lovesky, Mills and sophomore Ashton Focht (Lebanon, OH) all drove in one run each.

Sophomore Taylor Vaughn (Lancaster, OH), the sixth of seven Rio pitchers, suffered the loss. He allowed a hit, a walk and three runs over 1-2/3 innings.

Flaugher finished 2-for-3 with a run batted in, while Billy Flohr tripled and drove in a run. Koan also doubled in the winning effort.

Colin Brazil worked three innings of scoreless relief to get the win for the Cougars.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action next weekend when it hosts Indiana University-South Bend for a four-game series beginning Friday.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

