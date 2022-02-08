Point wins another state title

FAIRLEA, W.Va. — A charm indeed.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team notched its third straight Class AA-A championship on Saturday at the 2022 West Virginia Team State Duals Championships held within the Underwood Building on the grounds of the State Fair of West Virginia in Greenbrier County.

The Region IV dual champion Big Blacks — who are also the 3-time reigning WVSSAC Class AA champions — rolled through Moorefield (84-0) in the semifinal round before cruising to a 65-12 victory over Herbert Hoover in the championship event.

PPHS finished the day with a combined 26-2 overall record in the two head-to-head matchups, including 19 pinfall wins and one technical fall. Four of Point’s wins came via forfeit, but the Red and Black also lost both matches against HHHS via pinfalls.

Eleven different Big Blacks came away with perfect 2-0 marks in their respective divisions, including senior Justin Bartee at 152 pounds.

Bartee posted a pinfall win and a 24-9 technical fall victory while earning the AA/A State Duals Outstanding Wrestler award.

Tanner Epling (106), Ciah Nutter (120), Gunner Andrick (132), Mackandle Freeman (145), Derek Raike (160-170), Luke Moffitt (182), Brayden Connolly (195) and Colby Price (220) all scored a pair of pinfall victories in going 2-0 apiece.

Conner Blessing (120) and Ethan Kincaid (138) also went unbeaten in their respective weight classes, with Kincaid scoring a single pinfall win.

Josh Woyan (160) and Ethan Marcum (170) were also victorious in their only matches of the weekend.

Donovan Rainey (113) and Kolton Weaver (285) each went 1-1 overall in their respective weight classes, with Weaver scoring a pinfall in his lone victory.

Herbert Hoover defeated Keyser 75-6 to reach the Class AA-A championship round with PPHS. Keyser defeated Moorefield 47-24 in the consolation round.

Parkersburg South also 3-peated as Class AAA champions after knocking off University 52-25 in the finale.

The Patriots defeated Spring Mills 43-30 in the semifinal round, then UHS beat Woodrow Wilson in the other semifinal. Spring Mills defeated WWHS 49-30 in the third place consolation match in Class AAA.

Visit wvmat.com for complete results of the 2022 West Virginia Team State Duals Championships held at the State Fair of West Virginia.

Members of the Point Pleasant varsity wrestling team pose for a picture after winning the program’s third straight Class AA-A State Team Dual Championships title on Saturday in Fairlea, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_2.9-PP-Champs.jpg Members of the Point Pleasant varsity wrestling team pose for a picture after winning the program’s third straight Class AA-A State Team Dual Championships title on Saturday in Fairlea, W.Va. Submitted photo Point Pleasant senior Justin Bartee, left, was named the Class AA-A Most Outstanding Wrestler on Saturday at the Class AA-A State Team Dual Championships in Fairlea, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_2.9-PP-Bartee.jpg Point Pleasant senior Justin Bartee, left, was named the Class AA-A Most Outstanding Wrestler on Saturday at the Class AA-A State Team Dual Championships in Fairlea, W.Va. Submitted photo

