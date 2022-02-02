Tomcats tame South Gallia, 60-25

GLOUSTER, Ohio — The South Gallia boys basketball team fell 60-25 on the road Tuesday evening to the Trimble Tomcats in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Rebels (7-8, 4-5 TVC Hocking) put up only six points in the first quarter, trailing the Tomcats (15-0, 9-0) by a score of 17-6 heading into the second.

Things didn’t improve much for the Red and Gold in the second quarter, with the road team putting up seven points to the hosts’ 19, heading into halftime at a 36-13 disadvantage.

The offensive struggles hit a high for the Rebels in the third quarter, putting up only one point and heading into the final quarter down 53-14.

Although the Red and Gold outscored their opponents 11-7 in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough for the victory.

Leading the Rebels in points was sophomore Noah Cremeens, who recorded two 3-pointers and two free throws for a total of eight points.

Rounding out the South Gallia scoring were Tanner Boothe with six points, Ean Combs with five points, Gabe Frazee with two points, Devin Siders with two points and Alex Oram with two points.

Leading the Tomcats was Blake Guffey, who had 10 field goals and three free throws for a total of 23 points.

The Rebels will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host the Waterford Wildcats in another TVC Hocking contest.

