Meigs conquers Lady Spartans, 65-55

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Meigs girls basketball team picked up a 65-55 home victory Monday evening against the Alexander Lady Spartans in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The Lady Marauders (14-4, 5-4 TVC Ohio) left the first quarter of Monday’s ballgame with the lead, scoring 12 points to the Lady Spartans’ 10.

The Maroon and Gold kept the offensive output going into the second, scoring 20 more points to go into halftime up 32-24.

In the third quarter, the Lady Spartans (8-8, 5-2) were only able to score 11 points to the home team’s 17, going into the last quarter at a 49-35 disadvantage.

Although Alexander outscored Meigs 20-16 in the fourth, it wasn’t enough for the win.

Leading the Lady Marauders in scoring was senior Mallory Hawley, who recorded one 3-pointer, seven field goals and three free throws for a total of 20 points.

Behind her was junior Rylee Lisle, who got one 3-pointer, three field goals and six free throws for 15 points.

Rounding out the Meigs scoring were Delana Wright with 12 points, Andrea Mahr with 10 points, Jennifer Parker with seven points and Maggie Musser with one point.

Leading the Lady Spartans was Marlee Grinstead, who notched three 3-pointers, nine field goals and nine free throws for a total of 36 points.

The Lady Marauders will be back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the River Valley Lady Raiders in another TVC Ohio contest.

