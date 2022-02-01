Lady Eagles oulast Federal Hocking, 51-48

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Eastern girls basketball team got back into the win column Monday evening, scoring a 51-48 home win against the Federal Hocking Lady Lancers in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Lady Eagles (9-8, 5-4 TVC Hocking) had a slight lead over the Lady Lancers (2-11, 2-8) at the end of the first quarter, outscoring the visitors 17-16.

The Green and Gold maintained this lead at the end of the second quarter, scoring 15 points to go into the locker rooms up 32-30.

Monday’s game maintained its close status into the third quarter, with Eastern leading Federal Hocking 42-39 heading into the fourth.

Both teams scored nine points in the final quarter, which meant the Green and Gold took the win.

Leading the Lady Eagles in points was junior Sydney Reynolds, who recorded two 3-pointers, five field goals and four free throws for a total of 20 points.

Next was fellow junior Erica Durst, who had one 3-pointer, three field goals and four free throws for 13 points.

Rounding out the Eastern scoring were Juli Durst with seven points, Audry Clingenpeel with five points, Hope Reed with four points and Ella Carleton with two points.

Leading the Lady Lancers was Brennah Jarvis, who got three 3-pointers, one field goal and six free throws for 17 points.

The Lady Eagles will be back on the court at 7 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Southern Lady Tornadoes.

