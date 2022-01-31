Marauders sweep Nelonville-York, 70-66

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — In the end, the Marauders just didn’t crack under the pressure.

Coulter Cleland made 6-of-7 free throws down the stretch as part of a 21-19 stretch run that allowed the Meigs boys basketball team to hold on for a 70-66 victory over visiting Nelsonville-York in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The host Marauders (9-5, 5-2 TVC Ohio) picked up four trifectas from Ethan Stewart as the hosts built a 22-12 first quarter advantage, but the Buckeyes (6-11, 1-7) countered with 17 points from Drew Carter over the next two frames as part of a 35-27 push over the next two cantos.

Carter and teammate Keegan Swope each netted eight points as part of a 20-15 second period push that closed the NYHS deficit down to 37-32 at the break. Carter added another nine points during a 15-12 run in the third that gave MHS a slim 49-47 edge headed into the finale.

Cleland — who was held to just 10 points and 0-of-4 shooting at the foul line through three quarters — ended up adding only one basket with those six made charity tosses down the stretch, but the one bucket was the eventual game-winner. Cleland’s old-fashioned 3-point play came with 21.3 seconds left and turned a 66-65 deficit into a 68-66 advantage.

Meigs made 27 total field goals — including seven trifectas — and also went 4-of-9 at the free throw line for 44 percent.

Cleland led the hosts with 18 points, followed by Stewart with 17 points and Braylon Harrison with 14 markers.

Brayden Stanley was next with seven points, while Chase Garcia, Morgan Roberts and Caleb Burnem each chipped in four points. Brody Butcher completed the winning tally with two points.

Carter paced NYHS with a game-high 26 points, followed by Keegan Swope with 10 points. James Koska and Leighton Loge also added eight markers apiece in the setback.

The Marauders claimed a season sweep after earning a 66-38 decision at Nelsonville-York back on Dec. 21, 2021.

Meigs returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Athens for a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

Meigs sophomore Griffin Cleland, left, battles for a loose ball during the second half of Friday night's boys basketball contest against Nelsonville-York in Rocksprings, Ohio. Meigs senior Morgan Roberts (34) releases a shot attempt during the second half of Friday night's boys basketball contest against Nelsonville-York in Rocksprings, Ohio. Meigs senior Coulter Cleland (2) releases the eventual game-winning basket during the second half of Friday night's boys basketball contest against Nelsonville-York in Rocksprings, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

